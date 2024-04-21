Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Excited to support U-23 national team against Jordan, President: We pray for everyone





The Indonesian U-23 national football team (national team) will play its final match of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup group stage against Jordan U-23 on Sunday evening (04/21/2024 ). President Joko Widodo also prayed that the Indonesian national team would achieve the best results in this match. “We pray for everyone, pray together that our national team, the Indonesian U-23 national team in the Asian Cup, can really control the field, score as many goals as possible, there will be no red cards,” said the president. at the Kompi football field, Gorontalo City, Gorontalo. Previously, President Jokowi played football with several children on the field. President Jokowi said that this match was a preparation event to support the Indonesian national team in the match against Jordan which will be held at the Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Qatar. You have to prepare, everything is prepared. The strategy is constructed, the players are all in good shape, skill-“It's also good, God willing, this afternoon's preparations in Gorontalo will have an impact on the match in Doha, Qatar, between the Indonesian and Jordanian national teams,” he explained. For now, the Garuda Muda team occupies second place in the standings of group A with 3 points in two matches. In the first match, Shin Tae-yong's team lost 0-2 to the host nation Qatar, then won 1-0 against Australia in the second match. Indonesia needs at least a draw to secure a ticket to the next round, while Jordan must defeat Indonesia if they are to advance to the next phase. Hosts Qatar ensured their qualification for the next round after bagging 6 points from two matches.(BPMI SETPRES/UN)

