Jokowi's response before the Constitutional Court's decision regarding the 2024 presidential election dispute





Busyro believes that the 2024 elections will be conducted fraudulently due to Jokowi's involvement. “The practices, processes and implementation of the 2024 elections are full of slums, fraud, madness, brutality and shame which have a direct impact on the policies of the President of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said. declared the chairman of the Judicial Commission for the Period 2005-2010. From here, Busyro hopes that the judges of the Constitutional Court can decide the dispute over the election results (PHPU) for the 2024 presidential election by taking into account the sociological realities of the people. “We need the spirit and spirit of philosophical and legal purification, as well as the noble and good-mannered text of the preamble to the 1945 Constitution,” Busyro said. Busyro also hopes that the decision of the Constitutional Court in the near future will prioritize statesmanship in considering the results of the 2024 elections to be invalid from an ethical and moral as well as a political and legal point of view. “A decision like this will change the situation of the nation in the future from the sufferings of the Adab and the sufferings of the people, to the highest pinnacle of national civilization and the true sovereignty of the people and at the same time constitutes time a golden dream opportunity for the rebirth of. public trust “to the quality of political acumen of the eight judges of the Indonesian Constitutional Court,” Busyro said. Busyro said the Constitutional Court's ruling that prioritizes political competence could close the door to corrupt radicalism by reducing the potential for nepotism. “In conclusion, I would like to convey that the judge's decision, which is spirited and based on ethical excellence, is a reflection of the courtesy of a leader with the vision of a professional ethical scientist and as an oasis in the middle from a desert climate of long dry climate as a scientist enjoying a position devoid of spirit, values ​​and hopes of mercy and blessings,” he said.

