Foreign policy takes center stage in LS polls.





New Delhi, April 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again chose the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi to highlight India's rising profile and its emergence as 'Vishwa Bandhu in a divided world'. This state-of-the-art venue hosted the G20 Leaders' Summit last September, which not only promoted India's spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' – or 'The World is One Family' – but also perfectly showcased India's culture, heritage, traditions and technologies of Bharat. advancement. “Today, we confidently put forward the principles of truth and non-violence in global forums. We tell the world that the solution to the global problem lies in ancient Indian culture and tradition. why India is carving out a place for itself as ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ in a divided world,” PM Modi said while inaugurating the 2550th Nirvana Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir. With the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections already underway on Friday, analysts say Prime Minister Modi's highlighting how “India is carving out a place for itself” in these times of conflict remains quite significant. Prime Minister Modi was successful in presenting his government's foreign policy achievements to voters, especially the highly aware younger generation. India's growing visibility, he said on Sunday, is due to its cultural image, growing capabilities and foreign policy. In India's vast political landscape, where domestic concerns often dominate the discourse, the emergence of foreign policy as a central electoral issue in both rural and urban regions is seen as another notable achievement of the Modi government. Traditionally, foreign policy is the domain of diplomats and policymakers, discussed mainly in the corridors of power rather than the dusty streets of rural India. However, with the winds of change blowing, the electorate is increasingly interested in issues beyond national borders. Experts attribute this dramatic shift in public mindset to India's rise on the global stage and the diplomatic, geopolitical and strategic acumen that the Modi government has demonstrated on and off over the past decade. In recent years, India's foreign policy decisions have had repercussions far beyond the walls of diplomatic enclaves. From border tensions with neighboring countries to trade agreements with global partners, the consequences of these decisions have been felt in the daily lives of Indian citizens, including those residing in rural areas. It is only natural, then, that foreign policy resonates with voters who seek to better understand how India manages its relations with the world. Therefore, the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are not unrelated to what is happening abroad and India's dominant role in this context. “The country's growing interest in foreign policy is welcome. It reflects both democratization and globalization. Modi 3.0 will only strengthen this,” Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on X, earlier this week. A separate section titled 'Modi ki Guarantee for Vishwa Bandhu Bharat' in the BJP 2024 manifesto mentions how the Modi government has made Bharat 'a reliable, trustworthy and reliable voice globally' over the last 10 years . “Today, the world believes that Bharat is the mother of democracy. Our diaspora across the world feels empowered and connected. Our civilizational values, thoughts, wisdom and traditional knowledge have found a place of pride on the We will strengthen our position and pursue our policies to promote our national interests in the spirit of Vishwa Bandhu,” says BJP “Sankalp Patra”. He mentions further consolidating Bharat's position as the voice of the Global South using Prime Minister Modi's visionary 5S approach: 'Samman, Samvad, Sahyog, Shanti and Samriddhi'. Experts point out that voters are now more aware than ever of India's unprecedented rise in the global order, also visible as the government continues to safely evacuate its citizens from troubled parts of the world. “The Modi ki guarantee works for everyone at home and abroad,” says EAM Jaishankar.

