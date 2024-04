A worrying trend in the Met's handling of London protest marches

SIR There appears to be a worrying trend in the way protests and civic unrest are being policed, particularly by the Met. In the first case, there seems to be a policy of hands-off: remember the first environmental protests, where officers distributed water and chatted with demonstrators while the roads were paralyzed. Only after public outrage and political pressure did police tactics change. This hands-off strategy is now being applied to protests for Free Palestine and against Israel, where it seems easier to control innocent bystanders than to tackle potential threats and anti-Semitism. Graeme Brierley

Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire SIR In our free society, we protect everyone's right to publicly and peacefully protest in our streets. This is a valuable privilege, but any freedom can be abused to harm others. We all know that the British government is not responsible for the current conflict between Hamas terrorists and the Israeli people and has very little influence over the ongoing war in Gaza. Why then should we have weekly mass protest marches in London and Palestinian flags constantly flying from lampposts in the streets? The extensive efforts made by the police to keep the peace and the enormous cost of these efforts are unfair to the general public. As laudable as the protests are, I believe enough is enough and surely now is the time to ban further weekly protests to give the police a chance to tackle other issues. Jonathan Fogg

Loul, Algarve, Portugal SIR If a group of football hooligans were walking along the road, I'm sure the police would want to stop a fan of an opposing team from approaching them (Police under fire after threatening to arrest openly Jewish man in proximity of a pro-Palestinian demonstration, report, April 19). Intolerance exists on both sides and must be called out when encountered. Bob Stebbing

Chorleywood, Hertfordshire SIR The Met Police and the Mayor of London need to understand that anyone, whatever their religion, should be free to walk around central London on a Saturday or at any other time. Evidently, pro-Hamas protesters believe that the holy Shabbat is strictly observed by all Jews, meaning that travel by car or subway is prohibited, leaving the streets free of Jews every Saturday. In their ignorance of the many practices and lifestyles different from those of us who are secular Jews, they have carte blanche to protest every week without fear of recrimination. London is our city and we have the right to be there if we wish. Barbara Salomons

London NW4

