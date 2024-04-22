Dismissed Trump jurors describe intense days in the spotlight





The two Manhattan residents were brought into the courtroom to fulfill a basic civic duty: to be questioned as potential jurors.

But in the room when they arrived was a defendant, Donald J. Trump, unlike any other in American history.

The two prospective jurors, a man and a woman, were ultimately excused. But this experience put them in the spotlight in ways they never imagined.

One of them was challenged by Mr. Trump's lawyers over his past social media posts about the former president. The other has a medical practice that she couldn't close for six weeks while she was on the jury.

Although they were not selected as jurors, their experiences illustrate the intensity of the attention paid to Mr. Trump's trial and the first jury to ever weigh the fate of a former United States president in criminal proceedings.

Both contacted the New York Times only after being excused from duty. Although court rules protecting the identities of potential jurors end when they are dismissed, the Times is withholding their names and most characteristics about them.

Like other potential jurors who were considered, both included detailed personal information in the juror questionnaires they completed, including where they worked.

They were asked to answer these questions by speaking into a microphone in open court; Soon, both were blindsided as details of their lives ricocheted across the Internet. They said they were frustrated that so much attention was being paid to prospective jurors and the search for information about them.

Although they later learned that the judge in the case, Judge Juan M. Merchan, had ordered the suppression of some of the information jurors were required to reveal publicly, they felt he had acted too late. As with many things related to the trial, the beats and even some parameters are written in real time.

Their experiences mirror some of those described by other potential jurors who have been dismissed. One of them, a man who gave his name as Mark to NBC News, said that he had often satirized Mr. Trump in my works and that, for that reason, he expected not to be chosen.

A woman named Kara, who said the nature of her job made serving extremely difficult, told NBC News she realized the gravity of serving on a criminal jury, but especially this one.

Seeing Mr. Trump in person, she said, was very shocking. He was, she realized, just another guy.

One of the potential jurors who spoke to the Times, the man, did not immediately realize what case he was involved in when he was led into the courtroom on the 15th floor of the courthouse Manhattan Criminal Court. The woman had an idea a week earlier, after reading a news report about the trial beginning the week she was supposed to respond to a jury summons.

The man, sitting a few rows behind the prosecutors' table as they were part of the first panel of 96 potential jurors brought into the courtroom Monday afternoon, felt a sense of calm about five minutes after being there . Trump was just a defendant, he thought. It was a trial for commercial records. Prosecutors were on one side, defense attorneys on the other.

The woman was struck by the fact that Mr. Trump stood and greeted the prospective jurors, she said, as he and his lawyers were introduced to the group. To her, this was more like the behavior of a candidate on the campaign trail than that of an accused. (Mr. Trump, of course, is both.)

Both were disheartened by efforts by Mr. Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, to gauge potential jurors' opinions of Mr. Trump. The man said Mr. Blanche seemed popular in a way he found disingenuous, while the woman was more pointed, describing a witch hunt aimed at removing people sympathetic to Democrats from the panel, a phrase Mr. Trump often uses this to criticize the various prosecutors investigating his conduct. .

The man in particular was frustrated at being questioned about previous social media posts in which he had criticized Mr. Trump, which Mr. Blanche's team raised and for which Judge Merchan ultimately agreed that the man had to be excused.

The man believed he could have been righteous and didn't like the idea that he couldn't be. He and the woman, who said they believe in the jury system, noted that they began the day by taking an oath pledging to render a fair and impartial judgment based on the evidence. The man believed that his own opinions, especially those from years ago, had no bearing on his ability to judge the evidence. If anything, he said, he would have been hyper-aware while doing it.

Both had realized the magnitude of what it would mean to be on this jury.

But they were also aware of the threats and backlash that could come from weighing the evidence against Mr. Trump, particularly if their personal data could be traced publicly. And both of them feared being chosen because of this; the man in particular said his wife was worried.

Both would have appreciated participating in this historic trial. But both also felt a sense of relief at not having been chosen.

