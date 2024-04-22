Indonesian court to rule on petitions seeking rerun of presidential election





By Ananda Thérèse JAKARTA (Reuters) – An Indonesian court will deliver its verdict on Monday on two challenges to the results of February's presidential election, after losing candidates demanding a new election and alleging the state intervened in favor of winner Prabowo Subianto. Defense Minister and former special forces commander Prabowo's two rivals have both asked the Constitutional Court to disqualify him from a contest he won by a wide margin, arguing that the widespread distribution of social assistance in key areas had tipped the scales in its favor. Prabowo, who won 58% of the vote, dismissed the claim as baseless. Former governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo also claimed that the tacit support of the widely popular President Joko Widodo gave Prabowo an unfair advantage, as did the inclusion of the incumbent leader's son as a vice presidential candidate, due to the decision of the same court to modify the eligibility rules. Anies and Ganjar, who won about 25% and 16% of the vote respectively, argued that Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, should not have been allowed to run as Prabowo's running mate and should also be disqualified. The October ruling by the Constitutional Court, then headed by the president's brother-in-law, changed the rule on the minimum age of candidates just days before registration, allowing Gibran to join the list of Prabowo. The chief justice was reprimanded by an ethics committee for intentionally allowing “intervention by an external party,” whom he did not name. He was later banned from participating in election-related matters. Prabowo and the outgoing administration of Jokowi, as the president is known, have rejected all allegations of interference. At court hearings, ministers denied welfare was deployed for political purposes. Jokowi has faced increased scrutiny in the run-up to the election, with allegations from critics that he abused his position to favor Prabowo, in a bid to preserve his legacy after a decade at the helm. largest economy in Southeast Asia. Former Jakarta governor Anies has warned of democratic backsliding in Indonesia, saying the country, ruled for 32 years by late strongman Suharto until his fall in 1998, risks returning to its authoritarian past . According to some legal experts, the court could dismiss the complaints outright, order elections to be held again in certain regions, or hold a new national vote without Prabowo and Gibran, as Anies and Ganjar have requested. The latter case would be highly unlikely, according to some analysts. “The decision to include Gibran was made by the Constitutional Court, so the court is unlikely to contradict its previous decision,” said Titi Anggraini, a legal expert from the University of Indonesia. (Writing by Kate Lamb; editing by Martin Petty)

