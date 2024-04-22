Erdoan sues Aban Vatan to seek justice for suspicious death of his 11-year-old daughter





English wall Saban Vatan, the father of Rabia Naz, found suspiciously dead six years ago, faces a complaint for “public insult to the president” filed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announced on April 20 on X, formerly known under the name Twitter. In a message, Vatan said: “Mr. Erdoğan, what is the purpose of your lawyer, is this not enough?” Isn't the persecution you put me through for years not enough? For six years, you've let murderers roam the streets. Are we going to do our own justice now? My daughter was murdered. Damn it!” Sn @RTErdogan

The plaintiff included some of Vatan's social media posts in his application, claiming that Vatan had "publicly insulted" Erdoğan. "Mr. Erdoğan, I stand by my every word. Bring the murderers, rapists, perverts and traitors of your party to justice," Vatan added on April 20.

Bring to justice the man who hid your detention in this henhouse for the crime against humanity he committed. pic.twitter.com/rlWdp1PUvW — 🇹🇷ŞabaNVataN-RabiaNazaADALET (@VatanSaban) April 20, 2024 What happened? On April 12, 2018, Rabia Naz Vatan was found seriously injured and unable to speak outside her home in the northern Turkish province of Giresun. She died shortly after in hospital, leaving behind a family determined to uncover the details of her suspicious death. Since 2018, Rabia Naz's father, Şaban Vatan, has been subjected to defamation, gaslighting and threats in response to his calls for Turkish authorities to clarify the circumstances of his daughter's death. The death of Rabia Naz remains unsolved and no accused has been tried for this alleged homicide. Authorities ruled that the girl had committed suicide from the roof terrace of the family home, but Şaban Vatan campaigned for further investigation after finding evidence contradicting the ruling. Şaban Vatan insisted that she was hit by a car driven by the nephew of Eynesil Mayor Coşkun Somuncuoğlu of the AKP. Vatan also claimed that former minister and former AKP MP Nurettin Canikli personally intervened to cover up the affair.

