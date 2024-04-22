America First Foreign Policy Is Deeply Dangerous and Invites Multi-Front War, Prominent Historian Warns

FIRST ON FOX The United States must maintain its global focus and efforts to thwart the growing cooperation and ambitions of the “axis of evil states,” according to historian and journalist Andrew Roberts, Baron Roberts of Belgravia. Roberts sits in the British House of Lords.

“As far as the evil states axis, frankly, it's not the worst thing in the world to have a forever war, especially if you don't actually want to fight,” said Roberts, biographer of several leaders British, including Winston Churchill. Fox News Digital. “It can be done for an amount that represents a really, really impressive return on investment.”

Roberts, along with retired General David Petraeus, wrote “Conflict: the evolution of the 1945 war in Ukraine“, an assessment of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts examined through the lens of successful strategic leadership. Roberts is currently working on new chapters for the paperback version, which will focus on the war in Gaza and the ambitions of Chinese President Xi Jinping for Taiwan.

He argued that the United States, as a global superpower, can and should “walk and chew gum” so to speak and that American isolationism would prove “a profoundly dangerous force not only for the rest of the world but also for America, in the end. “.

“If the United States decides to ignore the responsibility of a great global superpower that you really are since the Great White Fleet circumnavigated the world in 1909, a long time ago now, we can understand that no matter what titan tires,” Roberts said. “However, if you were to embrace isolationism, the ultimate response would be the alliance of undemocratic nations who we see working ever closer together, and ultimately that will backfire horribly.”

The desire for an “America First” policy has grown stronger as the United States faces two significant conflicts, first with Russia, now in its third year of conflict. invasion of Ukraine, and that of the boiling tension between Iran and Israel.

Some Republicans in particular have opposed continuing funding for Ukraine without a clear plan for how the conflict could end, raising fears of a new “forever war” like those the United States entertained in the Middle East. Orient over the past two decades.

House Republicans have worked to condition aid to Ukraine, which topped $113 billion in March 2024. Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-Va., called for that that any funding for Ukraine be balanced by spending cuts elsewhere and be coupled with changes in U.S. border policy. The House finally passed the $60 billion funding bill for Ukraine on Saturday.

“We cannot continue to borrow and spend money we don't have on wars abroad while failing to protect Americans from Biden's border invasion here at home,” Good told Fox News Digital earlier this month. “At a bare minimum, any military aid package to Ukraine should be fully offset and must include HR 2 with performance measures to secure our own border.”

Roberts argued that the United States, as a “great superpower, some would say the only superpower,” can both protect itself and support its allies in a conflict that has proven a “hugely impressive” return on investment. .

“The Ukrainians destroyed more than half of the Russian tank fleet,” Roberts noted. “Now, at any time in postwar American history, if you proposed this deal to the president, he would have accepted it.”

“You have a defense budget of $825 billion a year to spend, [and] less than a tenth of that, eliminate your opponent's tank fleet, at least essentially, more than half is an incredible return on investment,” he added.

“After 20 years of eternal war in Afghanistan before Biden's scandalous departure from that country, in my opinion, we had reached a situation where no American had died for 18 months, and the entire American cost of this conflict was up to about $20 billion to $25 billion a year,” he said. “It’s an incredible thing, to be able to keep the Taliban out of power.”

However, Roberts stressed that there should be limits to US ambitions abroad, dismissing the idea that Washington should seek to change the Russian regime as “it's not our duty, it's not our job, it’s not our responsibility, and it’s certainly not a very sensible thing to do.”

“The obvious reason is that it would only fuel anti-Western nationalism in Russia,” he explained. “No, they can do these things themselves, and I think they could do it, as has happened so often in history, when it was demonstrated that Russian aggression did not successful.”

Roberts lamented, however, that Russia had made progress in Ukraine's easternmost territories, with a breakthrough on the front and potentially greater gains to come “if the West does not provide more aid.” 'Ukraine'.

Indeed, more and more analysts and commentators are becoming increasingly gloomy about Ukraine's potential successes: the BBC, Politico EU and other media outlets published articles last week explaining why and how Ukraine could face defeat this year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any victory would depend on continued funding from allies to keep pace with Russia.

Roberts suggested that such apocalyptic prophecies may prove premature, emphasizing that “there is no such thing as inevitability in history.”

“So many times in history you've seen one thing about to happen and then the opposite happens,” Roberts mused. “These breakthroughs that the Russians are making in some theaters are not yet major, but they are fighting with a shell advantage, and that is because the United States and Europe are not supplying the shells.”

“It is certainly not inevitable that the Ukrainians will win or lose this war unless, of course, we stop providing them with the means to continue fighting,” he warned. “They are the ones paying huge amounts, but just because Russia is a bigger country doesn’t mean it will automatically win: if that were the case, you would have won in Vietnam.”

