



Labor Shabana Mahmood vows to restore the rule of law if the party wins power in her first speech as shadow justice secretary. Ms Mahmood, a former lawyer, is set to launch a high-profile attack on the Conservatives' record on the justice system, including the closure of courts in England and Wales, changes to legal aid and the backlog of criminal cases. The shadow minister will also accuse successive Conservative Lord Chancellors of failing to fulfill their historic duty to defend the justice system and the rule of law in a speech to legal professionals in London on Monday. She will highlight fines handed out to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for breaking Covid rules and criticize comments bashing judges and courts. Ms Mahmood is expected to say that she will never allow a government of which I am a part to ignore the law or blame the judiciary for simply doing its job. His speech comes as Liz Truss, herself a former chancellor, called for the Supreme Court to be abolished after it blocked the Rwandan government's plan. While justice secretary, Ms Truss was criticized for failing to condemn a Daily Mail front page describing judges as enemies of the people after they ruled against the government in a Brexit case. Ms Mahmood is also expected to focus on Labor's promise to halve rates of violence against women and girls, promising to provide free lawyers to rape victims. She will say: Today, the law treats rape victims like any other witness, and therefore fails to protect them when they need it most. A Conservative Party spokesperson said Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner was the only person on the frontline of British politics who believed she was above the law and accused Sir Keir Starmer of being too weak to solve this problem. The spokesperson said: Until then, these promises are just plain old Labor. Even if they shoot from the sidelines, Labor has no plan to end crime. It is under the leadership of Labor Police and Crime Commissioners that areas experience the highest crime rates. Labor has voted against increasing police funding four years in a row. And it was Keir Starmer and his Labor MPs who campaigned to block the deportation of foreign murderers and criminals.

