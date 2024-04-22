



On April 19, 2024, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng visited Harvard University and had a fireside chat with the founding dean of the Harvard Kennedy School, Professor Graham Allison. Ambassador Xie said the historic summit between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden in San Francisco last November not only injected stability into bilateral relations, but also formed a vision for San Francisco's future. Since the meeting, the two sides have maintained interactions at various levels and conducted dialogue and cooperation in areas such as foreign policy, economy and trade, law enforcement, agriculture and relations. between soldiers. For example, the fentanyl problem in the United States was not caused by China. After having suffered bitterly from the scourge of drugs in the first half of the 19th century, China felt compassion for the American people. In 2019, at the request of the United States, China became the first country to classify fentanyl-related substances as a class, covering more categories than those provided for by United Nations conventions. To implement the important consensus of the two presidents at the San Francisco summit, China issued a circular the day after the meeting warning against the sale of chemical precursors that could be used to make illicit drugs. The China-US Anti-Drug Cooperation Working Group was also officially launched. All this fully demonstrates China's sincerity in cooperation. Ambassador Xie stressed that dialogue and cooperation must be reciprocal and based on mutual respect, and one cannot focus on one's own interests in the process. Otherwise, how could cooperation continue? We hope that the US side will also take serious steps to implement the important consensus of the two presidents on issues of concern to the Chinese side. For example, both presidents agreed that the two sides should hold consultations on national security borders. Both sides have indeed begun such consultations, but little progress has been made over the past six months. Although the US side has agreed to such consultations in principle, it is reluctant to engage in detailed discussions. And when pressed, he would simply claim that national security is non-negotiable. » This is not a responsible attitude. From traditional areas such as economy, trade and agriculture to new areas such as climate change and artificial intelligence, China and the United States have many common interests and room for mutually beneficial cooperation. The two sides should promote cooperation in the spirit of reciprocity and handle differences prudently, so as to realize the San Francisco Vision and promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of China-US relations.

