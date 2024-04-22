EXCLUSIVE: Iraq anticipates historic deals with Turkey ahead of Erdogan visit









Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government revealed on Sunday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Baghdad included “a big surprise” regarding agreements and memorandums of understanding in various sectors. Speaking to Shafaq news agency, government spokesperson Basim Al-Awadi described Erdogan's visit as “a pivotal moment that will reshape Iraqi-Turkish relations.” “The visit will not only mark a historic milestone but also unveil new avenues of cooperation between the two nations,” Al-Awadi said. The Iraqi official revealed that two agreements and around 25 memorandums of understanding will be signed during the visit, focusing on improving water, security, economic ties and the development road project. Earlier today, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan unveiled the next program for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Baghdad and Erbil, scheduled for Monday. Fidan described preparations for Erdogan's visit, saying that “more than 20 agreements are expected to be signed, focusing on the Strategic Framework Agreement. This agreement is set to serve as a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen cooperation in various sectors between Turkey and Iraq. Fidan expressed Turkey's commitment to strengthening collaboration with Iraq, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts “to ensure regional security and stability”, saying he was convinced that relations between Iraq and Turkey would “set a positive example” for the region as a whole. According to the foreign minister, the two sides should reach agreements on security, energy, agriculture, water, health and education. “We aim to foster a relationship that enables regional stability, prosperity and development. We aspire to institutionalize our ties in this way and work towards the progress and prosperity of the region.” He said. On Sunday, several sources reported to Shafaq News Agency that Erdogan's official visit to Baghdad will see the signing of around 37 multi-faceted memorandums of understanding, the most important of which is the Strategic Framework Memorandum for Cooperation between the two countries, from which five committees various sectors: security, water, economy, energy and transport. The Turkish president is expected to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Soudani and his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid. Erdogan will be received tomorrow Monday at Baghdad International Airport with 21 gun salutes, which is the country's highest honor.

