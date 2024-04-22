MK announces 2024 presidential election results today, here are Jokowi's comments







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Constitutional Court (MK) will announce two decisions today regarding the dispute over the results of the 2024 Presidential and Vice-Presidential General Elections (PHPU). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also opened his voice regarding the decision. “Oh, this is the territory of the Constitutional Court,” Jokowi said, quoted from the Presidential Secretariat YouTube, Monday (22/4/2024). Cited in the MK trial schedule, the two decisions submitted by the presidential and vice-presidential candidate couple Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, will be announced on Monday (22/4/2024) at 09:00 WIB . Both did not accept the results of the KPU's 2024 presidential election vote count. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT The PHPU file filed by Anies-Muhaimin bears the number 1/PHPU.PRES-XXII/2024, while that of Ganjar-Mahfud bears the number 2/PHPU.PRES-XXII/2024. The two decisions will be read simultaneously by the constitutional judges tomorrow at MKRI Building 1, 2nd floor. Constitutional Court (MK) spokesperson Fajar Laksono said the MK judges held a marathon meeting of judges' deliberations. He guaranteed that information from the deliberation meeting of judges (RPH) which ruled on this trial would not be disclosed. “If we talk about the RPH, since the trial of evidence is over, the RPH has continued to be implemented, but as it coincides with the PHPU (Election Result Dispute Case) for the presidential election and the PHPU for the legislative election, well, the other day there was also a discussion regarding the PHPU petition for the legislative elections. So there are alternative things like that,” Fajar said at the Constitutional Court building, in Central Jakarta, quoted by Detikcom, Sunday (22/4/2024). . In addition, the Constitutional Court also guarantees that there will be no deadlock in making decisions on disputes related to the 2024 presidential election. Fajar said that the law provides clear rules regarding the decision-making system judges of the Constitutional Court. He explained that decision-making was prioritized through consensual deliberations. During this time, MK judges can hold two consensus deliberations. “If it doesn't happen, calm it down first, that's what the law says, settle it first, it can be postponed until this afternoon or tomorrow, postpone it first ” said Fajar. “If it has been postponed, reach consensus again, try to reach consensus again. Twice, consensus will be proposed,” he continued. If there is no agreement after two deliberations, the judges of the Constitutional Court can vote or vote to determine the decision of the trial. We know that there are only 8 judges of the Constitutional Court responsible for the litigation of the 2024 presidential election, which makes it possible to obtain a voting result of 4 to 4. “It's decided by majority vote, majority vote means 8 could become 5:3, 6:2 or 7:1 or in the end it could be a unanimous 8,” Fajar said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Sri Mulyani arrived at the Constitutional Court, displaying a thin smile (haa/haa)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240422063536-4-532080/mk-umumkan-hasil-sengketa-pilpres-2024-hari-ini-ini-komentar-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos