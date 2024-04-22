Sanjay Singh mentions Osama bin Laden in scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Latest news India





AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that when the latter talked about corruption, it seemed like Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh were preaching non-violence. Ranchi: CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi at the 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally. (PTI) The AAP MP launched a scathing attack at the opposition's 'Ulgulan Nyay Rally' in Ranchi. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! “Narendra Modi speaks against corruption. He put Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal in jail on false charges. When he talks about corruption, it seems like Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh are preaching non-violence. A Modi laundry is arrival that cleanses all your corruptions,” he said. While Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a land case, Kejriwal was arrested by the agency in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody in Tihar jail. AAP claimed that the prison administration did not give him insulin because they wanted to kill him slowly. Also read: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally: Dictatorship and plot to kill Arvind Kejriwal Sanjay Singh was also jailed in the same case. However, last month, after spending almost six months in prison, he was released on bail. “Two Viranganas are sitting here – Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal. When they can come out, we should also come out. People gathering here want to give a message to defeat PM Modi. I was in jail for 6 months, Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, Hemant Soren is in jail, We are not afraid that the Adivasis have expelled the British,” he added. Sanjay Singh said the BJP was trying to mislead the nation by promising to win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. “INDIA alliance will work for India and Modi ji will work for Adani…BJP has misled people by giving slogans like '400 paar', '200 paar' in Bengal, '35 paar' in Delhi , '65 paar' in Jharkhand.. The slogan “400 paar” is farzi This time you should tell them “”.Just now, just now',” he added. Sunita Kejriwal, who attended the rally on behalf of her husband, accused the central government of dictatorship. She claimed that the authorities were trying to murder Arvind Kejriwal by not providing him with insulin. With contributions from PTI, ANI

