Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti says he's 'happy to testify' for Donald Trump





Stormy Daniels' former lawyer Michael Avenatti has spoken out about his desire to testify for Donald Trump in his secret trial involving the former adult film star.

Avenatti, who had been a vocal critic of Trump, said he had been in contact with the ex-president's legal team and would not hesitate to testify against Daniels, whom he called ” serial liar.

The disgraced attorney is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence for a combination of crimes, including stealing $300,000 in book advances from Daniels.

Michael Avenatti says he 'has been in contact' with Donald Trump's team

MEGA

In a recent interview with the New York Post from prison, Avenatti revealed that he has been in contact with the former president's legal team and would like to testify on his behalf in his secret trial involving Daniels.

Although Avenatti kept details of his contacts with Trump's team secret, he said he believed the trial was “politically motivated” and that Trump would “win” if it took place today.

“The defense contacted me,” Avenatti told the outlet in a phone call from Terminal Island federal prison in Los Angeles.

“I would be more than happy to testify, I don’t know if I will be called to testify, but I have been in contact with Trump’s defense for most of the year,” Avenatti said.

He also drew some similarities between Trump's trial and his legal woes, saying they were both “targeted” by the justice system, thanks to the fact that he “wasn't someone who was easily controlled.” .

Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer rethinks his opinion on Donald Trump

MEGA

Once a fierce critic of Trump, the disgraced attorney seemingly changed his opinion of the former president in his interview with NYP.

Avenatti lamented that the lawsuit, in which Trump is accused of falsifying his company records to make a $130,000 payment to Daniels, is a witch hunt perpetuated by the government because it fears Trump “could be re-elected.”

“There is no question [the trial] is politically motivated because they fear he could be re-elected,” Avenatti said. “If the defendant was anyone other than Donald Trump, this case would not have been brought at this time, and the government should try to bring this case and convict him in an attempt to prevent tens of millions of people from voting for him, I think that is just wrong and atrocious.”

“I'm really bothered by the fact that Trump, in my opinion, has been targeted. Four cases is a bit of an exaggeration and I think there's a good chance that this whole thing will backfire on him and the propels it to the ranks of White House,” Avenatti added.

Disgraced lawyer thinks Donald Trump would win the case

MEGA

Avenatti also shared that he believes his former client, Daniels, will shoot herself in the foot because he expects her to commit perjury if called as a witness.

He insists Trump would win if the trial ended today, calling Daniels a bad witness and criticizing her past claims of talking to dead people and her possession of a “haunted” doll named Susan.

“Stormy Daniels is going to say whatever she believes to help Stormy Daniels and put more money in her pocket,” Avenatti said. “If Stormy Daniels' lips are moving, she's lying for money.”

According to NYP, Daniels has since criticized his former lawyer, calling him “crazy” and a “bastard.”

“I was about to say that I also wish I had never met him, but I'm actually glad because I was the one who helped convict him so he couldn't steal customers even more unsuspecting,” the former adult film star said. said once.

Michael Avenatti stole $300,000 from Stormy Daniels

MEGA

It remains to be seen what motivated Avenatti's change of heart. He is currently serving a 19-year sentence behind bars for a combination of several crimes, including stealing from his former client.

According to the outlet, Avenatti was convicted of stealing $300,000 from Daniels in June 2022 and also pleaded guilty to federal fraud and tax charges later that month.

He was also convicted of domestic violence in 2018 and convicted of trying to extort Nike out of up to $25 million in 2020.

The former California litigator admitted to making “mistakes” and demonstrated “poor judgment” in the past, but believes his sentence was disproportionate.

Michael Avenatti says he's not looking for favors

MEGA

Avenatti insisted that his decision to testify for Trump was not based on a desire for leniency if the billionaire politician achieved a victory in the next presidential election.

“I’m not saying any of this because I’m asking for forgiveness,” he said.

Avenatti detailed how he would not have written his New York Times op-ed against Trump in 2018 if he had known at the time that Daniels was a “serial liar.”

“I wish I never met Stormy Daniels. I should have left her where I found her,” he added.

