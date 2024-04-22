Politics
Sarah, Duchess of York, pays tribute to the late Queen on her birthday
Sarah thanked Queen Elizabeth II for her leadership and friendship.
Sarah, Duchess of York, paid tribute to the late Queen on what would have been her 98th birthday.
Sarah – the Duke of York's ex-wife – posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Today we remember the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her (98th) birthday.
“Thank you for everything you have taught us, for being a steadfast leader and a dear friend. We miss you very much.
It was accompanied by a photo of a smiling Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a light blue jacket and hat.
The Duchess incorrectly stated that it would have been the late monarch's 97th birthday in office.
Sarah, nicknamed Fergie by the press, has had a difficult relationship with the monarchy, having been ousted in the 1990s.
But last year she joined the King and Queen in church on Christmas Day and was publicly back in the heart of the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth II was the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch and died at Balmoral on September 8, 2022 after 70 years of reign.
Last year, a photo of the late Queen surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren was released to mark what would have been her 97th birthday.
The image was taken by the Princess of Wales during a family trip to Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, and featured the young royals all smiles next to their beloved 'Gan Gan' .

