Boris Johnson proposes Trump-style tax cuts to boost UK economy

Boris Johnson has suggested the UK resorts to Donald Trump-style tax cuts in a bid to catch up with the economic growth enjoyed in the US.

The former foreign secretary believes income tax, stamp duty and capital gains tax should all be cut – moves likely to appeal to Tory voters at a time when it is tipped to embark on a leadership challenge.

Speculation is rife that Mr Johnson is considering replacing Theresa May, despite his latest intervention on Brexit sparking a furious backlash from senior Tories.

Sir Alan Duncan and Alistair Burt, former Foreign Office colleagues, are among those who have criticized the comparison of the Checkers deal with a “suicide vest”, with the former saying it should mark the end of his political career.

But Mr Johnson – who has also made headlines in recent days over his divorce from Marina Wheeler – appears unlikely to allow such reprimands to put an end to his public questioning of government policy.

In his regular Daily Telegraph column, he said: “Instead of talking about tax rises, we should say taxes won't rise from now on. That's it. No new taxes and no rise rates.

“We must spend more on the NHS. We must find the extra 20 billion that the Chancellor has rightly promised. We must step up our investment in the police, schools and other vital public services.

“But I fear I am not convinced that the answer is to immediately turn to hard-pressed taxpayers, when Britain is by no means a low-tax economy compared to several other countries in Europe.”

:: 80 Conservative MPs “are preparing to vote against the Brexit project”

Mr Johnson again criticized ongoing Brexit negotiations with the EU as part of his argument, suggesting it was “very strange to propose tax rises when we are about to hand over 39 billion to the EU for nothing in return.

He said public finances were improving and the government needed to “show how post-Brexit Britain will be a happy and vibrant economy”.

Referring to President Trump's policies, Mr. Johnson said: “The United States currently has economic growth rates well above that of this country, at around 4.5 percent, and record unemployment.

“This growth is driven not only by the U.S. government's decision to cut taxes and regulations, but perhaps even more by psychology: by the feeling that the government wants to cut taxes, wants to liberate and energize people .

“Are we sending that signal here in this country? I'm not so sure.”

The American president promulgated his $1.5 trillion (1.1 trillion) tax reduction program last December. This is the first major overhaul of the country's tax law in 21 years.

Reacting to Mr Johnson's latest intervention on Monday, Justice Secretary David Gauke said the former foreign secretary had not yet presented an alternative plan to the government's Checkers proposals.

He told Sky News: “This is a time when we need to seriously address the issues before us, have a serious plan to deal with the situation, and make sure we deliver Brexit in the right way.

“The Prime Minister is a serious politician who has developed a serious plan and I for one, and I know that many, many other members of the parliamentary party support her in implementing it.”