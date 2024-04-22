US courts NATO ally Turkey – OpEd – Eurasia Review

Washington has dusted off its old toolbox to re-engage its Cold War ally Turkey and resurrect its moribund alliance to serve US geostrategic interests in a rapidly changing regional environment. This stems from the realization that, despite the demonization of President Recep Erdogan as an outlier, Turkey's potential as a swing state remains a geopolitical reality.

Arguably, this realization follows Washington's grudging recognition that the old dogma that you're either with us or against us cannot and should not apply to emerging countries like Turkey or India, Indonesia, Brazil, etc. American influence in world affairs.

Indeed, Turkey's importance in U.S. global politics has risen sharply, in direct proportion to the U.S.-Russia confrontation that arose from the proxy war in Ukraine that began in 2014 and has now become the leading circle of American foreign policy and diplomacy. when Sino-Russian relations reached the level of a quasi-alliance and the transatlantic alliance system came under severe strain.

Yet within this paradigm, Russia continues to seek an intrinsic and mutually beneficial partnership with Turkey in a historical context rather than as a consequence of the vicissitudes of Turkish-US relations. In fact, such an approach is also prudent as Russia and Turkey have had a difficult common history.

Moscow's goal is to inject as much positive content into relations with Ankara, especially in the conditions of sanctions, which created interest groups on the Turkish side and significantly strengthened Russia's soft power in Anatolia. (A similar phenomenon also appears with respect to India.)

So even though Erdogan believes Russia provides a useful balance to the United States, Moscow sees no reason to feel perturbed by the recent thaw in relations between Turkey and the United States. This could be one of the reasons why President Vladimir Putin has not yet scheduled his long-awaited visit to Turkey, although Erdogan clearly wanted it to take place before his next visit to the United States on May 9.

That said, Russia cannot help but be fully aware of the fact that Turkey is a unique country, a member of NATO, which genuinely seeks to expand its relations with it and is engaged in a dynamic partnership on a broad spectrum. ranging from energy to missiles to tourism and, also, maintains very balanced relations with Iran, Russia's most important partner in West Asia.

Of course, the personal equation between Erdogan and Vladimir Putin has been a key factor here, although its luster has worn off somewhat after Turkey's recent compromises with the United States over Swedish membership to NATO, which constitutes a serious setback for Russia's fundamental interests in the Arctic. to the north, an area of ​​deep strategic concern for Moscow because it is where Russia's nuclear submarine fleet is based.

From the American perspective, Russian-Turkish cooperation is crucial for the security of the Black Sea region, which is at the heart of the Ukrainian conflict. Under the Montreaux Convention (1936), Turkey controls the Dardanelles and Bosphorus Straits, access to which could be a game-changer for current US expansionist strategies towards NATO. Of course, turkeys closure of the Bosphorus to Western warshipsIn the war conditions prevailing in Ukraine, the balance of power in the Black Sea tilts in favor of Russia.

Additionally, the security of the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean has implications Growing presence of Russia in North Africa, the Sahel region and the entire Central African Republic, rich in minerals. After successfully bringing Armenia into the Western orbit and withdrawing the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh, the next phase may well be a NATO initiative to close the Russian base in Armenia. Therefore, Turkey's influence in Transcaucasia could be a game-changer in the long term, as the Russian Muslim republics of the North Caucasus are in the crosshairs of the West.

Generally speaking, Turkey becomes an indispensable participant in NATO's out-of-region expeditionary program which extends to the Transcaucasia and the Caspian and which extends further towards Central Asia and Afghanistan in a broad arc that could bring the Western alliance system directly into India's extended neighborhood in the great future. The Eurasian pivot reminds us Mackinders Heartland Theory Who rules Eastern Europe, rules the Heartland, Who rules the Heartland, rules the World Island, Who rules the World Island, rules the World. (1904)

Mackinder tended to be too Eurocentric, but the importance of the Eurasian heartland not only did not diminish, hosting most of the planet's remaining mineral resources, but it may only have increased after the rise of China as a superpower and its Belt and Road Initiative.

Even though Russia lost its political grip on Eastern Europe in the 1980s, it still controls the Heartland. Former US national security adviser and informal adviser to Obama/Biden, Zbigniew Brzezinski, drew heavily on Mackinders' theory in his 1997 book. The big chessboard where he wrote with great prescience,

Geopolitics has shifted from regional to global, with dominance over the entire Eurasian continent serving as the central basis for global primacy. The United States, a non-Eurasian power, now enjoys international primacy, with its power directly deployed on three peripheries of the Eurasian continent. But it is on the most important playing field on the planet – Eurasia – that a potential rival to America could at some point arise.

Suffice it to say that Erdogan's visit to the White House on May 9, the first such event under the Biden presidency, will be closely watched. Biden thought he was punishing Erdogan for his independent foreign policy by ignoring him, but he is now stepping down because Turkey's cooperation can be a game-changer in promoting US interests on a range of issues.

But it is another matter that Erdogan also has a wish list to discuss with Biden and is certainly a demanding and infuriating interlocutor. The bottom line is that any Turkish-American bonhomie will be demarcated by the emerging war clouds in West Asia, beyond the trust deficit in the relationship stemming from the 2016 failed military coup attempt against Erdogan and of the Pentagon's subsequent alliance with Kurdish militants in Syria. , which fuel separatism in Türkiye.

Turkey refused to sanction Russia and instead showed preparation for expanding relationships with that. More than 6 million Russian tourists visited Turkey last year. On major regional and international issues, Turkey's position is increasingly at odds with that of Washington.

Thus, notably, Turkey did not join the US-led coalition against the Houthis in the Red Sea. Over the past week it has been revealed that Turkey applied to participate in the International Lunar Research Station launched jointly by China and Russia (in preference to NASA's lunar exploration program known as Artemis.)

Once again, Turkey strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike against the Iranian embassy complex in Damascus on April 1, while Ankara's response to the Iranian airstrike against Israel on April 13 was delayed and was in a calm tone the main concern being the potential spread of the Israeli conflict in Gaza throughout the region, followed by the fear that international attention could be diverted from the tragedy in Gaza.

Indeed, Turkey is the only NATO country to have refused to support theUS-sponsored joint statement Thursdayagainst Iran following its retaliation against Israel.

