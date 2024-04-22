Chinese general takes tough stance on Taiwan and other disputes at international naval gathering





QINGDAO One of China's top military leaders has taken a hard line on regional territorial disputes, telling an international naval gathering in northeast China on Monday that the country would retaliate forcefully if its interests are threatened. The 19th biennial meeting of the Western Pacific Naval Symposium opened in the port city of Qingdao, home to China's northern naval force, providing a striking backdrop to China's massive military expansion over the two recent decades, which has seen China build or renovate three aircraft carriers. . The four-day meeting brought together representatives from partners and competitors, including Australia, Cambodia, Chile, France, India and the United States, and comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions over China's assertive actions in the Taiwan Strait and the East and South China Seas, and as the Chinese navy has become the largest in the world in terms of number of hulls. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the ruling Communist Party's Central Military Commission, which controls the armed forces, spoke of common development and said decoupling, friction and confrontation would only divide the world into isolated islands. guarding each other with suspicion. However, he then looked at China's territorial claims, which have not been recognized under international law and, in some cases, have been denied. Beijing ignored decisions that were not favorable to it, particularly in the South China Seawhere it is in conflict with five other parties over islands, waterways and underwater resources. Japan continues to defend its control over the uninhabited Senkaku island chain, called Diaoyu by China, in the East China Sea against incursions by the Chinese coast guard. Taiwan last week strengthened its grip in the disputed South China Sea by establishing satellite communications between the main island and its garrison on Taiping Island, also known as Itu Aba, the largest land extent of the highly contested Spratly Islands chain. China has created seven artificial islands in the region by piling sand and cement on coral reefs, then equipping them with airstrips and other military infrastructure. Zhang said China's territorial sovereignty does not tolerate any infringement and its core interests cannot be challenged. We do not provoke trouble, but we will never shy away from provocation. The Chinese army will resolutely defend reunification and the interests of the motherland. » Zhang has spoken in the past of Beijing's determination to take control of the autonomous island republic of Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory, using force if necessary. With its crucial high-tech economy, Taiwan strengthens its defenses alone and with the help of the United States, where Congress this weekend approved 8 billion dollars in military aid for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific. Taiwan is also building its own submarines and training aircraft and is awaiting delivery of upgraded versions of F-16 fighters, battle tanks and other equipment from the United States. Zhang appeared to emphasize China's unilateral approach to foreign relations and military conflicts, such as that taken by Xi Jinping, the top military commander, Communist Party leader and lifelong head of state, who eliminated all dissenting opinions. China remains committed to resolving maritime disputes with countries directly concerned through friendly consultations, but we will not allow our good faith to be abused, Zhang said. Particularly regarding the autonomous island republic of Taiwan, which Beijing is threatening to use force to bring under its control. We will take justified actions to defend our rights in accordance with the law. Zhang's comments follow a major upheaval in China's military in recent months, which has seen the still unexplained disappearance of former Defense Minister Li Shangfu and several senior missile corps officers. ___ Bodeen reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/news/world/2024/04/22/chinese-general-takes-a-harsh-line-on-taiwan-and-other-disputes-at-an-international-naval-gathering/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos