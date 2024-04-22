Opening statements expected Monday in Trump's criminal trial





Opening arguments are set to begin Monday in the New York trial of Donald Trump, the first criminal case ever brought against a former U.S. president.

In addressing the 12-member jury, prosecutors likely allege that Trump conspired in 2016, just before his successful White House campaign, to hide cash payments to two women to cover up their allegations of extramarital affairs presumed with him.

Prosecutors say Trump sought to keep compromising information about his private life from voters just before they cast their ballots eight years ago.

But Trump's lawyers, in addition to denying the facts, will likely tell the jury that business records of Trump's payments to Michael Cohen were allegedly intended to reimburse him for legal work, not $130,000 in hush money. Cohen claims to have paid porn actress Stormy Daniels. .

Cohen, a convicted perjurer, was once Trump's political go-between and personal lawyer, but he has turned against the former president and is expected to be a key witness for the prosecution.

While in court one day last week, Trump told reporters: “I was paying a lawyer and I treated it as a legal expense. That's exactly what it was.”

Jury seated last week

Seven men and five women were on the jury last Thursday to hear evidence in a trial that could last six weeks. The jury includes two lawyers, six people employed in businesses, two working in education, a health worker and an engineer.

Six other alternates have been chosen, but they will only help decide the case if one or more of them are needed to replace one of the 12 jurors for any reason. None of the 18 have been publicly identified.

Some jurors acknowledged to New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan and Trump's defense attorneys that they had expressed negative views of the 77-year-old former president in recent years, but all said they could put these opinions aside and judge the matter. enough. A handful said they barely follow the news of the day.

Trump served as president from 2017 to 2021 and is the presumptive Republican nominee in this year's November 5 presidential election. He has denied the cases involving Daniels and former Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal, as well as all 34 counts in the indictment filed against him a year ago.

Trump has often attacked Judge Merchan in his social media posts and called the case “election interference” as he seeks to win back the presidency.

Prosecutors claimed Trump repeatedly violated Merchan's silence order barring him from disparaging key participants in the case, although the judge opted out of the decree.

Merchan scheduled a hearing Tuesday to hear prosecutors' requests that Trump be arrested in contempt of court and fined. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Ultimately, Trump could take the witness stand to defend himself, depending on how he and his lawyers view prosecutors' evidence.

Since Trump is scheduled to appear in court, the case will almost certainly limit his campaign time as he runs for a second straight election cycle against President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

On a day off for the trial, Trump traveled to Wilmington, North Carolina, for a rally Saturday evening, but the event was canceled due to torrential rain that swept through the city.

Possibility of prison

Trump is accused of hiding the secret $130,000 payment to Daniels in the month before the 2016 election to prevent her from speaking publicly about her claim that she had a one-night tryst with him at a celebrity golf tournament a decade earlier. It was less than four months after Trump's wife, Melania, gave birth to the couple's son Barron, now 18.

In a second case, the indictment cites McDougal's claim that she had a months-long affair with Trump and was paid $150,000 by a tabloid publisher who bought the rights to her story and then , at Trump's request, killed the article.

Trump has denied both affairs, including that he ordered Cohen to make the payment to Daniels and then repaid him during the first year of his presidency in 2017.

Altering his company's books would be a minor offense, but to convict Trump of a more serious crime, prosecutors will have to convince jurors that he committed an underlying crime, such as trying to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. maintaining information about alleged affairs. on the part of voters.

It is not illegal to pay money for silence, and Trump could claim that the payments were made simply to avoid disclosure of personally compromising moments in his life, not to try to influence the 2016 election .

The jury must reach a unanimous decision of either a guilty verdict or an acquittal. If jurors cannot agree, there would be what is called a hung jury, leaving prosecutors to decide whether or not to seek a new trial.

Each of the charges carries a four-year prison sentence, although Trump will certainly appeal any guilty verdict and conviction.

The New York case is one of four unprecedented criminal charges Trump faces, comprising 88 charges, all of which he has denied. The secret trial, however, could be the only one to take place before the November elections.

Two of the other indictments, one state and one federal, accuse him of illegally trying to make up for his 2020 loss, while the third alleges that he illegally took with him hundreds of highly classified documents relating to national security at his oceanfront estate in Florida at the end of his presidential term, then refused investigators' requests to return them.

No firm trial dates have been set in any of these three cases, and Trump has sought to push the start dates back until after the election.

If he wins, he could ask for the federal charges to be dropped. In any case, if he regains power, he will not be judged during his presidency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/opening-statements-expected-monday-at-trump-s-new-york-criminal-trial/7579114.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos