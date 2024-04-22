“Nafrat ke ghode ka…”: Opposition castigates PM Modi for his “hate speech” in Banswara in Rajasthan

Addressing a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi said that if the Congress party comes to power, it will redistribute people's wealth to Muslims. Prime Minister Modi also referred to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's remarks made in December 2006 that minorities, particularly Muslim minorities should have first rights to the country's resources.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Prime Minister, saying no Prime Minister has lowered the dignity of his post as much as he (Modi).

What Modi ji said is not just hate speech but also a well thought out ploy to divert attention. Today, the Prime Minister did what he learned from the values ​​of the Sangh. Lying for power, making baseless references and leveling false accusations against opponents is the specialty of the RSS and BJP formation. The country's 140 million inhabitants will no longer fall prey to this lie. The judicial power of Congress is based on the truth, but it seems that the throne of the dictator in the person of Goebbels is shaking,” the Congress president said.

Responding to the Prime Minister, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said Modi was abusing Muslims to get votes.

Modi today called Muslims infiltrators and people with many children. Since 2002 till today, Modi's only guarantee has been to mistreat Muslims and get votes. If we talk about the country's wealth, we should know that under Modi's rule, the first right to India's wealth went to his rich friends. 1% of Indians own 40% of the country's wealth. Ordinary Hindus are made to fear Muslims while their wealth is used to enrich others,” Owaisi said in an article on X.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said Prime Minister Modi's speech after the first phase of elections suggests a potential disappointment for many.

Sibal said that Prime Minister Modi had recently delivered a speech and it seems that his party did not do well in the first phase of the elections. After hearing his speech, I think many people would be disappointed. He suggested that minorities in our country are considered foreigners. What kind of politics and culture is this? »

Sibal added that one cannot maintain India's stability by riding the horse of hatred. “We respect the Prime Minister’s position, but when the Prime Minister does not deserve respect, it is important for the country’s intellectuals to speak out.

He further added that you can never keep Hindustan intact by banning the wife of horse hatred. We respect the office of Prime Minister and whoever occupies it, but when the Prime Minister is not worthy of respect, the intellectuals of the country must raise their voices. Mohan Bhagwat remains silent. Why is he silent?

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said after the disappointment in the first phase of voting, the level of lies by Prime Minister Modi had come down so much that out of fear he now wanted to divert attention of the public of these questions. Trends have begun to emerge regarding the immense support the Congress's 'Revolutionary Manifesto' is receiving. The country will now vote on its issues, vote for its jobs, its family and its future. India will not go astray!” Gandhi tweeted.

Thiruvananthapuram Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor termed PM Modi's comment as shameful. “It is a very shameful speech given by the Prime Minister. The fact is that people realize that when he says that the Congress party is going to take all your wealth and give it to Muslims, it is only of an overtly communal appeal, which normally any civilized election commission would reject and warn the candidate who speaks like this, is simply not decent,” Tharoor said. YEARS.

What did PM Modi say in Rajasthan?

Addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister said, “The Congress manifesto says that they will calculate the gold with their mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute these goods. They will distribute it to whom – the Manmohan Singh government had declared that Muslims had first direct access to the country's assets. »

“Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had declared that Muslims have the first right to the property of the country. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have the most children”, declared the Prime Minister. Modi added.

(With contribution from agencies)

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news. More less

Published: April 22, 2024, 10:21 am IST

Topics that might interest you

