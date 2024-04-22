RFK Jr. candidacy could hurt Trump more than Biden in 2024, surprising new poll finds





The third-party candidacy of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could reduce former President Donald Trump's numbers more than those of President Joe Biden, a new poll suggests.

Trump, 77, scores a head-to-head victory over Biden, 81, 46% to 44%, but when Kennedy is added to the mix, Biden surpasses Trump with 39% to 37%, followed by Kennedy with 13%. , Jill Stein at 3% and Cornel West at 2%, according to an NBC News poll.

This conclusion goes against other poll results and comes against a backdrop of tightening polls between the two presidents.

Trump's advantage over Biden nationally has dropped to 0.4 percentage points in the latest RealClearPolitics polling aggregate.

Donald Trump faces trial in the financial secrecy case that kept him off the campaign trail. via REUTERS

However, when Kennedy, Stein and West are added to the RCP, Trump's lead jumps to 1.3 percentage points nationally, according to the most recent data.

To enter the debate stage, Kennedy would need to reach 15% in a selective poll.

Among those who defected for Kennedy, 15% chose Trump first in the one-on-one matchup, while only 7% chose Biden first, according to the NBC poll.

Kennedy also received higher ratings from Republicans with 40% to 15% positive to negative views, compared to Democrats who got 16% positive to 53% negative.

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns are concerned that Kennedy could play a spoilsport role in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. worked to qualify for office in key states. Bryon Houlgrave/Shutterstock

Last Thursday, more than a dozen members of the Kennedy clan officially endorsed Biden's re-election bid. Many of them had warned against voting for their loved ones given the stakes of the 2024 election.

Kennedy had entered the 2024 arena as a Democrat before switching party affiliation to an independent last year.

Trump, meanwhile, called him “the most radical left-wing candidate” and warned his voters against supporting the Kennedy scion.

Kennedy Jr. drew sizable crowds to his campaign events. P.A.

Another key finding from the poll is that safeguarding democracy remains an important issue for a significant portion of the electorate.

When asked about the most important problem facing the country, 23% cited inflation, 22% the border, 16% threats to democracy, 11% jobs and the economy, and 6% chose abortion, according to the poll.

Donald Trump has occasionally attacked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

Biden based much of his 2024 campaign on protecting democracy, while striving to send a message about the economy.

Still, disillusionment with the election appears to be high among voters.

Only 64% of voters show high interest in the presidential showdown, representing a sharp decline from previous elections at this point, where they were 77% in 2020, 69% in 2016, 67% in 2012 and 74%. in 2007.

President Biden appears to have gained ground in the polls in recent weeks. Jim LoScalzo – Swimming Pool via CNP / MEGA

This finding marks the lowest level of interest in 20 years.

The NBC poll was conducted April 12-16 among 1,000 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

