Politics
Today in Politics: In wake of controversy over his remarks, PM Modi to address rally in Aligarh | News from the political pulse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Monday, a day after his comments at an election rally in Rajasthan sparked a row.
At a rally in Banswara on Sunday, Modi had said that the Congress, if voted to power, could distribute the country's wealth among the infiltrators and those who have more children.
When he came to power, he declared that Muslims had the first right to property in the country. This means that by collecting this wealth, who are we going to give it to? Those who have more children distribute them, distribute them to the gushers. Will the money earned from your hard work be given to usurpers? Do you approve of this? (Earlier, when they (Congress) were in power, they had declared that Muslims had the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means that they would distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to the infiltrators. If your hard earned money is given to the infiltrators Do you agree with this? said the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National President JP Nadda will address rallies in Chhattisgarh's Kanker and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, Durg and Raipur respectively. While Aligarh and Kanker will go to polls in the second phase on April 26, all three Chhattisgarh seats will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.
In context: Modi in his speech was referring to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's speech at a meeting of the National Development Council in 2006. We will have to come up with innovative plans to ensure that minorities, especially the Muslim minority, are empowered to equitably share the fruits of development. development. They must have first rights to the resources, Singh had said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi for his remarks and said the prime minister's level of lies had reduced so much that out of fear he now wanted to divert public attention from these issues. “After the disappointment of the first phase of voting, the level of lies by Narendra Modi has fallen so much that out of fear he now wants to divert public attention from these issues. Trends have begun to emerge regarding the immense support the Congress's 'Revolutionary Manifesto' is receiving. The country will now vote on their issues, vote for their jobs, their families and their future,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Recommended reading: Congress govt used to say Muslims have first right to wealth and they will distribute wealth to those who have more children: PM Modi in Rajasthan
Minorities have first rights to resources: PM Modi quotes speech for which he attacked Manmohan Singh
Repolling in 11 cabins of the Inner Manipur LS headquarters
The re-poll will be held on Monday in 11 booths spread across five Assembly segments of the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat. The Election Commission (EC) said on Saturday that the re-poll would be held on April 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Election Commission of India has, under sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, ordered that the poll conducted on April 19, 2024 (Friday) in respect of 11 polling stations of the IMPC be void and fixed as April 22, 2024 (Monday) as the date for re-polling in the said polling stations with polling hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., a press release from the Chief Electoral Officer said (CEO), Manipur.
All voters in these polling stations are expected to turn out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote, the press release added.
In context: Polling in the Inner Manipur seat on April 19 was marred by incidents of firing, damage to electronic voting machines (EVMs), threats against voters and polling agents by armed miscreants and alleged frauds.
Despite a large deployment of forces, videos and photos on social media showed armed miscreants moving freely and shots fired near at least one polling station. A voter was shot and injured in one such incident at a polling station near the Khurai assembly headquarters.
Recommended reading: A few days before the election, two deaths in new violence
Elections in Manipur, fault lines up to the booth
Delhi HC to hear Kejriwal's plea against ED summons
The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into a money laundering case linked to excise policy.
Kejriwal, arrested by the agency on March 21 after the High Court refused to grant him interim protection from any coercive action, also challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA ) with regard to arrest, interrogation and granting of bail.
The plea is to be heard before Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain.
The AAP national convener had approached the High Court following the ninth summons issued by the ED asking him to appear before it on March 21.
The federal investigating agency alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the now-abandoned excise policy that earned them undue benefits, in return for bribes to the AAP.
In his plea, Kejriwal raised several questions, including whether any political party is covered under the anti-money laundering law. He alleged that the PMLA's arbitrary procedure was being used to create an unlevel playing field for the general elections to “distort the electoral process in favor of the ruling party at the Centre”.
Karnataka BJP protests against Neha's murder
The BJP's Karnataka unit on Monday announced state-wide protests against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, following the murder of student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi.
The BJP accused Love Jihad of being involved in the incident and criticized the state government, alleging breach of law and order, even as the Congress ruled it out. The accused Fayaz Khondunaik has been arrested.
Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra compared the law and order situation in the state to the situation in Pakistan and asserted that the Congress had blood on its hands. The appalling management of law and order in the state is glaring, reminiscent of the sad situation in PAKISTAN and AFGHANISTAN! Buck stops entirely at CM @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar for the anarchy, chaos in people's lives! As 'Congress has BLOOD on HAND', @BJP4Karnataka holds strong protests across the state on Monday, condemning extreme minority appeasement policies and laxity of @siddaramaiah govt in fighting crimes! , he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
In context: Neha, a first year MCA student at Hubballis BVB College, was stabbed to death on campus by accused Fayaz Khondunaik. The accused, who was later arrested, reportedly told police that he stabbed Neha multiple times because they were in a relationship and she had been avoiding him of late. The victim's family, however, claimed that he killed her when she refused his marriage proposal.
When my daughter was returning from college, a stranger came and stabbed her seven times and she died instantly. The accused has already been arrested. The motive for the murder is that the victim rejected the accused's love proposal. We had a conversation with the accused before the incident during which we explained to him that we are Hindus and you are Muslim, so we cannot allow you to get married, Niranjan Hiremath told media on Saturday, a Congress corporator and father of Neha.
With PTI inputs
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/pm-modi-rally-aligarh-remarks-sparked-row-9283594/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Today in Politics: In wake of controversy over his remarks, PM Modi to address rally in Aligarh | News from the political pulse
- Great evening of entertainment and fun at the Bentley
- Swedish food tech startup expands on plant-based fruit and vegetable packaging technology
- Trump's Silent Trial: Jury Set to Hear Opening Statements
- Stephen Colbert Aspires to Return to Acting, Cites Dream Role
- Niagara wins fourth straight, sweeps Quinnipiac
- The flamenco paradise of Seville where tradition and fashion dance hand in hand
- Huawei's Pura 70 Ultra surpasses iPhone with pioneering new features
- British biotech signs $1 billion deal to develop treatment for liver disease
- Deepfakes of Bollywood stars raise concerns about AI interference in India's elections
- PA Consulting ends 80th anniversary year with record sales
- China creates 'Information Support Force' to improve networked defense capabilities