Congress will give your wealth to Muslims, says PM Modi; the party returns

Citing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim to India's resources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 21) suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute wealth from the people to the Muslims.

Modi, addressing a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, claimed that the Congress was planning to give hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

Prime Minister attacks Congress

“This urban Naxal mentality, my mothers and sisters, will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can reach this level,” Modi said.

“The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters and then distribute these assets. They will distribute it to whom – the Manmohan Singh government had declared that Muslims have the first right to the country's assets “, he said.

“It will be distributed to the infiltrators”

“Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had declared that Muslims have the first right to the property of the country. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have the most of children.

“It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of that?” he said.

Modi was referring to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's controversial remark on the 'first assertion' made in 2006.

Congress reacts

Modi's remarks triggered a sharp backlash from the Congress, which said that after facing “disappointment” in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister is now resorting to “lies » and distracts people from the real issues.

While the Congress program addresses the issue of economic inequality, the party says it is not talking about “redistribution” and is in favor of a “global socio-economic census of castes”.

The opposition party had also claimed that Rahul Gandhi had not promised to redistribute national wealth in Hyderabad on April 7 and his remarks were “distorted”. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's clarification came after Rahul Gandhi reportedly spoke of the need to conduct a survey for fairer distribution of the country's wealth.

Kharge and Rahul attack Modi for 'hate speech'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his X account (formerly Twitter) criticized Modi's remark and called it “hate speech”.

“Today Modi ji's panic speech showed that INDIA is winning in the first phase results. What Modi ji said is not only hate speech but also a well thought out ploy to divert attention Today the Prime Minister did what “He learned from the values ​​of the Sangh. Lying for power, making baseless references and leveling false accusations against opponents is the specialty of the RSS and BJP formation,” Kharge wrote in Hindi.

He added: “The country's 140 million people will no longer fall prey to this lie. Our manifesto is for every Indian. He talks about equality for all. He talks about justice for all. The “Nyay Patra” of the Congress is based on the truth, but it seems that the throne of the dictator in the person of Goebbels is shaking. In the history of India, no Prime Minister has lowered the dignity of his office as much as Modiji.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Modi was diverting public attention with his “lies”. “After the disappointment of the first phase of voting, the level of lies by Narendra Modi has dropped so much that out of fear he now wants to divert public attention from the issues. Trends have started to emerge regarding the immense support that The Congress's 'Revolutionary Manifesto' is underway. The country will now vote on its issues, vote for its jobs, its families and its future. India will not go astray!

“Congress stuck in the clutches of leftists”

Also on Sunday, Modi claimed that the Congress was now trapped “in the clutches of leftists” and that his manifesto was “disturbing and serious” as it was an attempt to implement “the ideology of Maoism in the field “.

“He says if a Congress government is formed, everyone's assets will be studied and the amount of gold our sisters have will be studied and calculated. Our tribal families have money, which will be calculated… This gold and other assets will be distributed equitably to all.

“Is this okay with you? Do governments have the right to confiscate your property that you have earned through hard work? The gold of our mothers and sisters is not meant to show off, it is linked to their self-esteem.

“The value of their 'mangalsutra' is not in gold or its price but it is linked to their dreams in life and you are talking about snatching it,” Modi said.

“Urban Naxals”

The Prime Minister claimed that the Congress had come under the control of “urban Naxals”.

He also accused the Congress of ignoring the welfare of the tribals and said the party had failed to find a single person from the Adivasi community who could be the president of the country during its 60-year rule.

“Weren't the tribes capable of it? Just look at the state of Congress. But in 2014, you blessed us…and now a tribal girl is the president of the country. is real participation. This is the spirit of the Constitution given by Babasaheb,” Modi said at a public meeting in Banswara in support of BJP's Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya.

He said the BJP is committed to the welfare of the poor and works honestly, but the Congress sells “fear, hunger and corruption in its shop”.

He said the Congress had always spread fear among Dalits, tribals and minorities and was now spreading lies about democracy, Constitution and reservations to scare them.

“But the country is out of fear, that's why their lies no longer work. In states with high tribal populations, either the Congress is not in power or it is in third or fourth place…

There is anger among the tribal population and it has concrete reasons,” Modi said.

'Royal family'

He said a tribal social welfare ministry was formed only during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

“Among millions of tribal sons and daughters, the Congress could not find a single person in 60 years who could become the president of the country,” Modi said, adding that the Congress and INDIA bloc even opposed the candidacy of the current president who comes from the tribal community.

The Prime Minister said the situation of the Congress is such that for the first time in the history of independence, the “royal family” of the Congress is not contesting elections in New Delhi, where its members live.

“If this royal family does not vote for Congress, then what right do they have to ask you for votes?” He asked.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi in alliance with the AAP. As part of the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties, the New Delhi seat was allocated to the AAP.

Responding to criticism from the Congress that he works for a few industrialists, Modi said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he had distributed free ration to the poor and ensured that no one slept hungry.

“These people in Congress consider themselves knowledgeable. Economists all over the world were pressuring me to give money to the industrialists for different things (saying that), otherwise the economy would collapse and people would lose their jobs.

“I didn't listen to a single word they said. I didn't give a single rupee to any rich person. I gave free rations to the poor. I made sure that no one slept hungry. C “That's why I started the free ration program. This will continue for the next five years,” he said.

Veiled attack against Sonia

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Modi said those who cannot win elections have “fled the field” and come from Rajasthan to the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing another election rally in Rajasthan's Jalore, Modi said the country was punishing the Congress for its “sins” and the party which once won 400 seats was unable to find candidates to contest 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election.

“Those who cannot contest elections, who cannot win elections, have fled the field. This time they have come from Rajasthan to Rajya Sabha. The state of Congress is so bad,” the Prime Minister said minister.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is among the MPs elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in February. Several Congress veterans were not represented in these Lok Sabha elections, but the party has rejected suggestions that they were reluctant to contest.

Modi says Congress itself is responsible for current situation

“In the first phase of voting, half of Rajasthan punished the Congress. Rajasthan, which is full of patriotism, knows that the Congress can never make India stronger,” PM Modi said. He said the country does not want the conditions that existed before 2014 to return.

“The Congress has drained the country of its substance by spreading the termites of nepotism and corruption. And today the country is angry with the Congress and punishing it for these sins. The youth are so angry that they don't want to see the face of Congress yet. Modi was addressing the public meeting in Bhinmal in support of BJP candidate Lumbaram Chaudhary.

“The Congress itself is responsible for its present situation… The party which had once won 400 seats is not in a position to contest 300 seats on its own. Today the situation of the Congress is such that it is incapable to find candidates,” Modi said. said.

(With contributions from the agency)