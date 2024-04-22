Democrats want Donald Trump 'killed,' legal analyst warns





Legal analyst Alan Dershowitz warned Sunday of new legislation that would strip criminals of Secret Service protection, saying Democrats want former President Donald Trump “killed.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, introduced the “Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources to Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protégés Act” on Friday – or the DISGRACED Act – which would end secrecy. Protective service for persons convicted of state or local crimes.

Trump is specifically mentioned by Thompson as someone whose protective privileges would be affected if convicted, with the former president facing four criminal indictments. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, became the first former president in U.S. history to go on trial in a criminal case that began Monday.

Following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, Trump was indicted in March 2023 on charges of falsifying business records related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during from his 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denied. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said the charges against him were politically motivated.

In an interview with Newsmax on Sunday, Dershowitz, a member of Trump's legal team during his first impeachment in 2020 and also a constitutional and criminal law attorney, discussed the legislation, co-sponsored by eight Democratic representatives.

“Bennie Thompson wants to remove Secret Service protection from Donald Trump… on the condition that he is convicted of this crime. So he would not have access to the Secret Service if he was behind bars. What do you think? -YOU ?” » asked host Jon Glasgow.

“It's ridiculous, that means they want him killed because he's obviously a target. We live in a time where everyone is in danger. Look, Bobby Kennedy should have protection from Secret Service, but Donald Trump certainly needs to get Secret Service protection. He's not going to jail, but if he goes to jail, the law obviously requires Secret Service protection,” Dershowitz said.

He added: “The judge [Juan Merchan] he will bluff, fine and threaten, but he will not throw Donald Trump in jail. It would be a guaranteed victory…I don't think it's going to happen.”

Former President Donald Trump is seen in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 19. Legal analyst Alan Dershowitz warned Sunday against introducing legislation that would strip criminals of Secret Service protection,… Former President Donald Trump is seen in Manhattan Criminal Court. in New York on April 19. Legal analyst Alan Dershowitz warned Sunday against introducing legislation that would strip criminals of Secret Service protection, saying Democrats want Trump “killed.” More SPENCER PLATT/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

The eight Democratic co-sponsors of the bill are: Representatives Troy Carter of Louisiana, Barbara Lee of California, Frederica Wilson of Florida, Yvette Clarke of New York, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, Jasmine Crockett of Texas, Joyce Beatty of Ohio, and Steve Cohen of Tennessee.

However, the bill would only concern individuals whose offense “is punishable by imprisonment of at least one year.”

Thompson had argued that current law does not contemplate how or whether Secret Service protection should or would be provided in the event that Trump or anyone else currently in need of protection is sentenced to prison.

“As a result, current law may constitute an obstacle to the fair administration of justice and present logistical difficulties for both the Secret Service and corrections authorities at the federal and state levels,” he said.

Newsweek contacted Thompson's office and Trump's spokesperson via email.

Additionally, a source in Thompson's office previously told Newsweek that the bill would affect anyone convicted of a crime and otherwise benefit from Secret Service protection, adding: “No one should get special treatment, and that includes the former president.”

Secret Service protection for presidents, other high-ranking officials, and certain family members of those officials dates back to 1901. After the assassination of Senator Robert F. in 1968, protection was extended to presidential candidates of the major parties .

This angered independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of Senator Kennedy. At the end of March, for the fifth time, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas rejected his request for protection.

Kennedy Jr. called the decisions “politically motivated.”

Leading presidential and vice presidential candidates, as well as their spouses, also receive Secret Service protection within 120 days of a general election.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/alan-dershowitz-warns-democrats-want-trump-killed-1892612 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos