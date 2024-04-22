Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: BJP wins first seat in LS polls, Surat candidate wins seat unopposed





THE TIMES OF INDIA | April 22, 2024 at 4:56:19 PM IST Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Live Updates: BJP's Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed from the Surat Lok Sabha seat after all other candidates withdrew from the fray, the party Gujarat unit chief CR Paatil. “Surat presented the first Lotus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I congratulate our candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat Mukesh Dalal for being elected unopposed,” Paatil said on X (formerly Twitter). Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Aligarh and said the Congress wanted to steal public wealth. He also said that the BJP has done a lot for Muslim women. Earlier, the Congress had criticized the BJP. In an article on X, Rahul said that the BJP had made this course compulsory for its leaders. “Narendra Modi is running a 'school of corruption' in the country! While under the topic 'The science of corruption as a whole', he himself teaches each chapter in detail, including 'the business of donations'” , did he declare. An overall participation rate of 62.37 percent. was recorded in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on Friday, the Election Commission (EC) said. Although the figures were released after the election closed, the commission said people who were in the queue when voting ended at 6 p.m. were allowed to exercise their right to vote. “The voting percentage is likely to increase when reports from all polling stations are obtained as polling is scheduled till 6 p.m. in many constituencies. The final figures will be known on Saturday after scrutiny of Form 17A “, the EC said. Polling took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories in the first of seven phases. elections. The commission described turnout as “high,” noting that voting remained “largely peaceful.” In the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 69.43 per cent. Some of the constituencies were then different and the total number of seats voted was 91. States including Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu and the territories of Union of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep completed its voting process on Friday in single-phase elections. For the first time, residents of 56 villages in Chhattisgarh's Bastar voted in polling booths set up in their own villages. The election authority pointed out that in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, voters belonging to tribal communities turned out in large numbers. The Shompen tribe of Greater Nicobar made history by voting for the first time. Voters braved the heat in most parts of the country while in other areas they waited patiently in pouring rain. Stay with TOI for live updates.Read less

