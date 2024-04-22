Tracing the trail of secret deals that led to Trump's lawsuits





Donald J. Trump and two confidants hatched a plan in August 2015 to revive his presidential campaign, according to prosecutors. They made it happen and Mr. Trump won the election.

Nearly nine years later, Mr. Trump will face the same men, Michael Cohen and David Pecker. But unlike that long-ago meeting, he won't be sitting at the desk in his 26th-floor office in Trump Tower: He'll be at the defendant's table in a Lower Manhattan courtroom.

With his criminal trial set to begin in earnest on Monday, Mr. Trump's former allies are expected to take turns on the witness stand, giving testimony that could help make him the first president convicted of a crime.

Mr. Trump is accused in a 34-count indictment of falsifying business records to conceal a secret $130,000 payment to a former porn star to influence the 2016 election. Mr. Cohen has paid the woman, Stormy Daniels, less than two weeks before the election to keep quiet about her claim that she had sex with Mr. Trump a decade earlier.

Lawyers defending Mr. Trump, who denies having sex with her, will likely argue that his employees were responsible for the paper trail falsely portraying the hush money repayment as legal fees for Mr. Cohen.

But prosecutors for Alvin L. Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, will try to show that the payment was part of a broader effort to suppress negative news about Mr. Trump in order to influence the election. This scheme, they will argue, resulted not only in the hush money payment at the center of the trial, but in two others.

Although the other episodes are not part of the formal indictment in this case, prosecutors will use them to argue that the true purpose of Daniels' payment was related to the election, making it a financing violation of the federal campaign, and that his company's records were falsified. to hide it. The accusation that Mr. Trump covered up another crime elevates charges that would normally be misdemeanors to felonies.

The August 2015 meeting at Trump Tower is the start of a story that prosecutors have foreshadowed in their filings and arguments in court. The details in this article are drawn from court documents, interviews with people involved in or familiar with the events, private communications and other documents.

Mr. Cohen had been a fierce advocate and fixer for Mr. Trump. Mr. Pecker was the publisher of the National Enquirer and had traded favors with Mr. Trump since the 1990s.

Mr. Trump announced his presidential campaign in June 2015. The plan the men laid out two months later was simple: Mr. Pecker would use The Enquirer to publish positive stories about Mr. Trump's campaign and negative stories about his rivals. He would alert Mr. Trump, through Mr. Cohen, when The Enquirer learned of stories that might threaten Mr. Trump. The Enquirer could buy the rights to these stories in order to suppress them, a practice known in the tabloid world as catch and kill.

The purpose of the Trump Tower meeting was to control the flow of information reaching the electorate, accentuating the positive, hiding the negative and exaggerating the information, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told the judge Juan M. Merchan, the silent judge. -money matter, in court.

Todd Blanche, one of Mr. Trump's lawyers, asked Judge Merchan to bar evidence about the meeting and other secret deals, saying a parallel trial would prejudice the jury.

It's just to embarrass President Trump, he complained, but the judge disagreed.

Mr. Trump’s associates paid the price for helping him. Mr. Cohen pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance crimes in 2018. The Enquirers' parent company, American Media Inc., reached a deal that year to avoid federal prosecution, acknowledging that it had illegally attempted to influence elections. On the witness stand, they are expected to testify that the payment to Ms. Daniels was intended to get Mr. Trump elected.

After Mr. Cohen and Mr. Pecker met with Mr. Trump in his office, it took only a few months for the first situation requiring their attention to arise.

The doorman

The information was potentially explosive. Dino Sajudin, a former doorman at a Manhattan building run by the Trump Organization, called The Enquirers tip line in late 2015. He said he had heard from other employees that Mr. Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock with a woman who had worked for him.

In November 2015, American media guaranteed Mr. Sajudin $30,000 if they published an article based on his information, and their journalists began investigating.

They did not immediately alert Mr. Cohen or Mr. Trump; First, The Enquirers editor Dylan Howard set out to determine whether the reports were accurate. The tabloid arranged for Mr. Sajudin to take a lie detector test, according to a memo written by Mr. Howard.

Although the test indicated that Mr. Sajudin was telling the truth about what he had heard, Enquirer reporters doubted whether the child was really Mr. Trump: she bore a strong resemblance to the man she knew as his father, a driver for the Trump Organization.

Mr. Cohen, then a special adviser to Mr. Trump, learned of the doorman's allegations after a reporter contacted the company. He called Mr Howard, furious, insisting the story was false.

American media nevertheless changed Mr. Sajudin's agreement to pay him whether or not The Enquirer published anything. The amendment also included a confidentiality clause requiring him to pay the company $1 million if he disclosed the information elsewhere.

Even if false, this story still endangers Mr. Trump's chances in the 2016 election. Now the threat was neutralized. Enquirer staffers were asked not to pursue the story further.

Attorneys for Mr. Braggs said in a court filing last year that even though Mr. Pecker concluded that Mr. Sajudin's story was not true, he did not release Mr. Sajudin from his agreement to confidentiality until after Mr. Trump won the election. They say this shows the true purpose of the deal.

The Playboy model

By mid-2016, Mr. Trump had driven all other Republican rivals from the race. As the campaign against Hillary Clinton began, a woman from Mr. Trump's past began exploring the possibility of selling her story.

That woman, Karen McDougal, had been Playboys' Playmate of the Year in 1998. Ms. McDougal said she met Mr. Trump at the Playboy Mansion in June 2006 and they began a 10-month affair, spending time in his bungalow at Beverly Hills. Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, his golf course in New Jersey and in his Trump Tower apartment.

Ms. McDougal, living in Arizona, saw an opportunity to revive a flagging modeling career. In June 2016, she hired a Beverly Hills attorney, Keith Davidson, to represent her in the sale of her story. Mr. Davidson contacted Mr. Howard, the Enquirer editor.

At a meeting in Los Angeles, Mr Howard reported to Ms McDougal, who has now expressed reservations about his attendance.

Afterward, Mr. Howard participated in a three-way conference with Mr. Pecker and Mr. Cohen. Mr. Howard relayed Ms. McDougal's hesitation and told them that she had not shown any solid documentation of the affair. The Enquirer has decided not to buy his story at this time.

This has changed. In late June, Mr. Trump personally called Mr. Pecker, asking him to stop Ms. McDougal from speaking, the tabloid executive told prosecutors.

After conversations she started with ABC News about telling her story on air became serious, American Media swooped in with an offer.

The company agreed in early August to pay Ms. McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story, a story that The Enquirer would never publish. To disguise the purpose of the agreement, the contract guaranteed that American Media would put her on two magazine covers and would have the right to publish fitness columns by her.

Mr. Davidson, who also represented Ms. Daniels in her secret deal, will likely testify about both deals. Prosecutors also referred in court documents to another piece of evidence they could use: a recording of Mr. Trump that Mr. Cohen secretly made on his phone as the men discussed a deal, which never came to fruition, to purchase the rights from Ms. McDougals. story of Mr. Pecker.

So what are we going to pay for this? One hour fifty? » Mr. Trump asked on the recording.

The porn star

Ms Daniels also tried to capitalize on Mr Trump's momentum in early 2016.

His agent contacted Mr. Howard and editors at other publications, seeking about $200,000 to tell his story of having sex with Mr. Trump in 2006, while he was at a golf tournament at Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Mrs. Daniels had no takers. Mr Howard believed her story had little value because it had already been discussed on a gossip site in 2011. At the time, she publicly denied the encounter.

But a month before the general election, the value of his story suddenly increased. On October 7, 2016, the Washington Post published a recording of Mr. Trump on the set of Access Hollywood talking about groping with women. The ensuing uproar reignited Ms. Daniels's negotiations with The Enquirer. His agent negotiated a price of $120,000 with Mr. Howard, but Mr. Pecker canceled the deal, unwilling to spend more after paying Ms. McDougal.

We can't afford $120,000, Mr. Pecker texted. They agreed that Mr. Cohen should take care of the problem.

I spoke to MC. With everything settled, Mr Howard then sent a text message to Mr Pecker. No fingerprints.

Mr. Cohen was in London visiting his daughter, who was studying abroad, when the Access Hollywood recording was released. He had a three-way conference call with Mr. Trump and Hope Hicks, the campaign press secretary, then spoke alone with Ms. Hicks to discuss damage control. Ms. Hicks is also expected to testify.

Mr. Steinglass, the prosecutor, said in court that after the recording was released, Mr. Trump was desperate to lock down the Stormy Daniels story and prevent further damage.

On October 10, Mr. Cohen began negotiating a price with Mr. Davidson, the lawyer representing Ms. Daniels, setting a price of $130,000. A confidentiality agreement identified Ms. Daniels as Peggy Peterson, or PP, and Mr. Trump as David Dennison, or DD.

But Mr. Cohen delayed his payment for weeks, and Ms. Daniels began contacting the media again.

With the election fast approaching, Mr. Cohen withdrew the money from his own home equity line of credit and transferred it to Ms. Daniels' lawyer through a shell company on October 27 .

His silence was assured.

