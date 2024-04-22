How Opposition leaders reacted to PM Modi's remarks on 'Muslim wealth versus infiltrators' | Latest news India

Quarrel over PM Modi's Rajasthan rally: Several opposition leaders, including Asaduddin Owaisi and Mallikarjun Kharge, hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his remarks on wealth redistribution targeting the Congress at an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, on Sunday. AIMIlM President Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that if the Congress comes to power, it will give hard-earned money and valuables to infiltrators and those who have more children.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's speech, Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Modi today called Muslims infiltrators and people with many children. Since 2002 till today, Modi's only guarantee has been to mistreat Muslims and get votes. If we talk about the country's wealth, we should know that under Modi's rule, the first right to India's wealth went to his rich friends. 1% of Indians own 40% of the country's wealth. Ordinary Hindus are made to fear Muslims while their wealth is used to enrich others.

Responding to the Prime Minister, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that in the history of India, no Prime Minister has lowered the dignity of his office as much as Modi.

“Today Modi ji's desperate speech showed that INDIA is winning the first phase. What Modi ji said is undoubtedly hate speech, but it is also a deliberate ploy to divert attention,” Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday.

Mallikarjun Kharge said that today the Prime Minister did what he had in the values ​​of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“Lying for power, making false credentials and making false allegations against opponents is the specialty of the Sangh and the BJP outfit,” the Congress leader added.

“Our manifesto is for all Indians. It speaks of equality for all. It speaks of justice for all. The Nyaya Patra of the Congress is based on truth, but it seems that the presidency of a dictator like Goebbels is shaking NOW.” Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in Hindi on X.

Rahul Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's speech

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also said in his speech that after being disappointed in the first phase of voting, the level of lies by Narendra Modi had come down so much that he now wanted to distract the people from the issues as he was shaken.

Trends of immense support for the Congress' revolutionary manifesto have started to emerge, Rahul Gandhi posted in Hindi on X.

“The country will now vote on its issues, vote for its jobs, its family and its future. India will not be hijacked,” the Congress MP from Wayanad added.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale urged people to use their power and file complaints against the Prime Minister for his speech. The Election Commission ignores the opposition and continues to give carte blanche to Modi and the BJP. During elections, EC is not accountable to political parties. BUT – they are accountable to the people of India. This is the email address of the Chief Election Commissioner: [email protected], wrote Saket Gokhale on X.

Will at least 1,000 responsible Indian citizens send a short email to the CEC demanding strict action against Modi by tomorrow evening? This is your chance to use your voice and play your part in this election beyond just voting. 1 short email. 1000 Indians. They cannot ignore your collective voices, he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also criticized Modi, saying that instead of answering a single question on issues related to youth, women, farmers, Dalits and backwards, the prime minister had lied without shameless and makes insulting statements during his rallies in Rajasthan to divert attention from real issues.

Pawan Khera, head of the Congress's media and publicity department, accused the prime minister of “lying”.

What did PM Modi say?

In his remarks in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: The Congress manifesto says that it will calculate gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute these goods. They will distribute it to whom – the Manmohan Singh government had declared that Muslims had the first right to the country's property.

“Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, it had declared that Muslims have the first right to the property of the country. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have the most children,” Modi said. said.

It will be distributed to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this? he added.

This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can reach this level, Modi asserted.

The Congress, however, claimed that its manifesto did not talk about redistribution and that it favored a complete socio-economic census of castes.

(With inputs from PTI)