Connect with us

Politics

Papua New Guinea PM hits back at Biden's claims about cannibals

Papua New Guinea PM hits back at Biden's claims about cannibals

 


P.Resident Joe Biden is known for putting his foot in his mouth, but his latest gaffe left a bitter taste 9,000 miles away. During a visit last week to a war memorial in Pennsylvania, the president told the story of his aviator uncle, Ambrose Finnegan, who died during World War II in a plane crash when Biden was a year old .

He was shot in New Guinea, and they never found the body because there were really a lot of cannibals in that part of New Guinea, Biden said, adding that U.S. authorities were able to recover parts of the plane.

The details of Biden's account were not entirely accurate. defense files to show that Finnegan and two others disappeared after their plane, for unknown reasons, was forced to land in the ocean and no trace of the plane was found, while the White House confirmed that the accident occurred over the Pacific near New Guinea, but not in that country, but Biden's seemingly offhand suggestion that his uncle was eaten sparked the most violent reaction, especially from the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape.

President Biden's remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; However, my country does not deserve to be labeled as such, Marape said in a statement on Sunday.

Cannibalism is known to be practiced by rare isolated tribes in Papua New Guinea and the surrounding region, but stereotypes about it applied to this Pacific nation have been a sore point for years, and Biden is not the only Western leader to reference it. Former British Prime Minister (then MP) Boris Johnson made a similar misstep in 2006, sparking a diplomatic row after describe local political parties engage in infighting in the form of Papua New Guinea-style orgies of cannibalism and leader assassinations.

Marape, in his response to Biden's mistake, takes the opportunity to call for more attention to how Papua New Guinea and its neighbors continue to bear the brunt of the lingering effects of World War II , specifically highlighting the explosives that were planted during the war and still cause victims today as well as military wreck always scattered Across the country.

Our people live daily in fear of being killed by the bombs of World War II, Marape said, adding that Papua New Guineans have been unnecessarily drawn into a conflict for which they were not responsible.

Remnants of World War II are scattered across PNG, including the plane that carried President Biden's uncle, Marape said. I urge President Biden to ask the White House to consider cleaning up these remnants of World War II so that the truth about missing service members like Ambrose Finnegan can be dispelled.

All this comes as the United States and its allies compete with China for influence in the region: the Solomon Islands signed a security agreement with Beijing in 2022, and last year the United States also signed a defense cooperation agreement with Papua New Guinea. Papua New Guinea has recently welcomed a wave of visits from foreign leaders, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. During his visit, Wang referred to geopolitical maneuverings in the region, saying that the Pacific nations are not the backyard of any major country, although the trip saw China and Papua New Guinea sign several agreements related to trade, humanitarian aid and technological cooperation .

But despite his firm retort, Marape insists that Biden's cannibalistic comment did not detract from broader bilateral relations with the United States. During the four occasions the two leaders met, Marape recalled in an interview Monday with the Australian television network. SBSBiden has always had warm regards for Papua New Guinea.

Sometimes you have moments of release, Marape said, adding that there were deeper values ​​in our relationship than a single statement, a single word, a single punchline.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://time.com/6969618/joe-biden-uncle-cannibals-papua-new-guinea-backlash/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: