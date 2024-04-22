Papua New Guinea PM hits back at Biden's claims about cannibals

P.Resident Joe Biden is known for putting his foot in his mouth, but his latest gaffe left a bitter taste 9,000 miles away. During a visit last week to a war memorial in Pennsylvania, the president told the story of his aviator uncle, Ambrose Finnegan, who died during World War II in a plane crash when Biden was a year old .

He was shot in New Guinea, and they never found the body because there were really a lot of cannibals in that part of New Guinea, Biden said, adding that U.S. authorities were able to recover parts of the plane.

The details of Biden's account were not entirely accurate. defense files to show that Finnegan and two others disappeared after their plane, for unknown reasons, was forced to land in the ocean and no trace of the plane was found, while the White House confirmed that the accident occurred over the Pacific near New Guinea, but not in that country, but Biden's seemingly offhand suggestion that his uncle was eaten sparked the most violent reaction, especially from the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape.

President Biden's remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; However, my country does not deserve to be labeled as such, Marape said in a statement on Sunday.

Cannibalism is known to be practiced by rare isolated tribes in Papua New Guinea and the surrounding region, but stereotypes about it applied to this Pacific nation have been a sore point for years, and Biden is not the only Western leader to reference it. Former British Prime Minister (then MP) Boris Johnson made a similar misstep in 2006, sparking a diplomatic row after describe local political parties engage in infighting in the form of Papua New Guinea-style orgies of cannibalism and leader assassinations.

Marape, in his response to Biden's mistake, takes the opportunity to call for more attention to how Papua New Guinea and its neighbors continue to bear the brunt of the lingering effects of World War II , specifically highlighting the explosives that were planted during the war and still cause victims today as well as military wreck always scattered Across the country.

Our people live daily in fear of being killed by the bombs of World War II, Marape said, adding that Papua New Guineans have been unnecessarily drawn into a conflict for which they were not responsible.

Remnants of World War II are scattered across PNG, including the plane that carried President Biden's uncle, Marape said. I urge President Biden to ask the White House to consider cleaning up these remnants of World War II so that the truth about missing service members like Ambrose Finnegan can be dispelled.

All this comes as the United States and its allies compete with China for influence in the region: the Solomon Islands signed a security agreement with Beijing in 2022, and last year the United States also signed a defense cooperation agreement with Papua New Guinea. Papua New Guinea has recently welcomed a wave of visits from foreign leaders, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. During his visit, Wang referred to geopolitical maneuverings in the region, saying that the Pacific nations are not the backyard of any major country, although the trip saw China and Papua New Guinea sign several agreements related to trade, humanitarian aid and technological cooperation .

But despite his firm retort, Marape insists that Biden's cannibalistic comment did not detract from broader bilateral relations with the United States. During the four occasions the two leaders met, Marape recalled in an interview Monday with the Australian television network. SBSBiden has always had warm regards for Papua New Guinea.

Sometimes you have moments of release, Marape said, adding that there were deeper values ​​in our relationship than a single statement, a single word, a single punchline.