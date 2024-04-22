Main events of the day: PM Modi's rally, Karnataka state-wide protest over Neha Hiremath case, Reliance Q4 results

Main events of the day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has intensified his campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, will address a mega election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh today. In Karnataka, the BJP today called for a statewide protest against the murder of Neha Hiremath, a 23-year-old student, in Hubballi. Moreover, Muslim organizations in Dharwad, Karnataka, today also called for a bandh (strike), condemning Neha's murder.

Here's a look at today's main events

PM Modi to address election rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh today. Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Kanker Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region today. Speaking on PM Modi's agenda for tomorrow, BJP co-in-charge of state media Anurag Agrawal added that the PM would address election rallies on April 23 and 24 in Sarguja constituencies , Mahasamund and Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha of Chhattisgarh.

Reliance Q4 Results: Reliance Industries, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will today announce its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24). The company's board of directors will also consider and approve a dividend for FY24.

Neha Hiremath Murder Case: The Karnataka BJP has called for statewide protests on April 22 against the murder of Neha Hiremath, a 23-year-old student, in Hubballi. Additionally, Muslim organizations in Dharwad, Karnataka, today called for a bandh (strike), condemning Neha's murder. Dharwad-based Anjuman-e-Islam President Esmail Tamatgar said all businessmen of the Muslim community would observe the bandh from 10 am to 3 pm today to offer condolences to the soul of the deceased and protest against this brutal incident. Tomorrow we will observe bandh. Chicken coops, garages, fruit sellers, banks, institutions will remain closed to condole the death and show our solidarity with the family. We will put Justice for Neha stickers in our stores,” Tamatgar said, as reported by PTI. He added that a rally would also be organized.

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce its class 10 results today, April 22. The AP SSC 2024 results will be released at 11 am and will be announced via a press conference in Vijayawada on April 22, as per the notification. by the boards.

Repolling of Manipur: Re-poll will be held at 11 polling stations in interior Manipur Lok Sabha constituencies on April 22. This decision was taken following a directive from the Electoral Commission, which declared the first polls held on April 19 null and void, requiring a new round of voting. . The move comes amid reports of violence and electoral malpractices during the initial phase of voting, including incidents of shootings, voter intimidation and destruction of electronic voting machines.

Delhi HC to hear CM Kejriwal's plea: The Delhi High Court will today hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into a money laundering case linked to excise policy. Kejriwal also challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act with regard to arrest, interrogation and grant of bail. The plea is to be heard before Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain.

Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Siachen today and interact with the armed forces. “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will visit Siachen tomorrow. He will interact with armed forces personnel deployed in the region,” the Defense Ministry office posted on X.

Chhattisgarh alcohol “scam”: Former IAS official Anil Tuteja will be produced before the special court today. Earlier on Sunday, a court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district took Anil Tuteja, a retired IAS officer, into custody for a day in a money laundering case linked to the case presumed. 2000 crore liquor scam in the state. Tuteja was arrested by the ED on Saturday.

National strike in Punjab: The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association today announced a state-wide strike in protest against the assault on a senior doctor, news agency reported. PTI reported. Dr Sunil Bhagat, chief medical officer of Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESI) Hospital, Hoshiarpur, was allegedly assaulted by a patient's attendant on Thursday. As part of the strike, OPD services, elective operation theaters (OTs) and various medical examinations such as those for arms licenses, driving licenses and drug tests will be suspended. In addition to this, routine office work, meetings, video conferences and VIP functions will also be disrupted today. However, essential services will continue without interruption.

Published: April 22, 2024, 07:18 IST

