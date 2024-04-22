Sunday evening, President Jokowi eats meatballs and greets Gorontalo residents





President Joko Widodo visited Citimall Gorontalo, Gorontalo Town, Gorontalo Province, Sunday evening, April 21, 2024. The President, who arrived around 7:20 p.m. WITA, appeared relaxed, wearing a white long-sleeved t-shirt combined with black pants . The atmosphere in the busy shopping center became even livelier with the presence of the head of state. People in the mall enthusiastically welcomed and called President Jokowi. “Pak Jokowi… Pak Jokowi… Pak Jokowi,” people shouted enthusiastically. Not only that, President Jokowi was accompanied by a number of ministers and regional officials, including Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Agriculture Amran Sulaiman, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, acting. Gorontalo Governor Ismail Pakaya and Gorontalo Mayor Marten A. Taha. President Jokowi and his entourage then took time to dine in one of the mall's boutiques. President Jokowi was seen eating a menu consisting of fried rice, chicken noodles with mushrooms and meatballs. At Citimall Gorontalo, President Jokowi also took photos with the local community. Zelita, one of the residents, said the moment she met and took a selfie with President Jokowi was an unforgettable moment. “I'm really happy, because it's the end of Mr. Jokowi's term, so when can I take a photo with Mr. Jokowi. “The child also wants to meet Pak Jokowi,” said Zelita. Likewise, Wita, other residents also expressed their happiness that they could meet and take photos with President Jokowi even though they had to walk through the crowds. Wita also expressed prayers for health and success to President Jokowi. “I was happy, I was jostling in front but thank God I was able to take a photo and get a t-shirt too. “I hope Pak Jokowi will always be healthy, live long and continue to succeed in this world and in the afterlife,” Wita said. Not only Danang residents, a waiter at one of the restaurants also expressed their joy at being able to take a photo with President Jokowi. He didn't expect to be able to meet and take photos with President Jokowi while he was working. “Alhamdulillah, I'm really happy, I didn't expect that I could take a photo with Pak Jokowi in this pressing situation. Thank God I had the opportunity to take a photo with Pak Jokowi,” Danang said. President Joko Widodo's visit to Citimall Gorontalo provided an opportunity for the public to directly interact with the country's leaders and convey their hopes and support for Indonesia's future. During this visit, President Jokowi once again emphasized his closeness to the population.

