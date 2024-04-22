Rishi Sunak wants to finish what Boris Johnson started – but do voters believe him? | Political news





Could flights to Rwanda bring the change in fortunes this frustrated prime minister desperately needs? Polls remain stubbornly still, suggesting that nothing Rishi Sunak has done so far has captured the public imagination, while the Labor Party, which has promised to end Rwandan politics, appears to be on the right path to a significant victory in the general election. But something the Prime Minister said at today's press conference could give an idea of ​​the type of election he wants to run. In response to a series of questions put to him by journalists in the room, Mr Sunak said: "We have to finish the job." Political News: Flights to Rwanda begin 'whatever happens' A phrase that we will perhaps hear more and more as the electoral campaign accelerates. The Rwandan bill – a policy first proposed by Boris Johnson – is actually more popular than the Labor Party would like to admit. In a YouGov survey from June last year, respondents were 42% in favor, compared to 39% against.





4:56

PM insists flights will take place in Rwanda

However, there is a big elephant in the room: the Conservatives are no longer the most reliable party on immigration. Looking at the recent YouGov poll, 21% of respondents think Labor would be best placed to deal with asylum and immigration, while only 14% think the same of the Conservatives. Granted, this isn't exactly a ringing endorsement of public confidence in either party, but it is a particularly difficult challenge for Mr Sunak.





4:54

“Success when the boats are stopped”

Clearly, even though a significant portion of the British population agrees with the Conservatives on the premises of their policies, they do not trust them to deliver on their promises. And it is this loss of confidence that could mean that today's press conference has little effect on public opinion of the Prime Minister, his party and politics in its entirety. Learn more:

Sunak prepares for a week of announcements

Who could be in the running to replace Sunak Insisting that 200 social workers, 150 judges and 25 courtrooms are available Navigating the expected tidal wave of legal challenges may seem impressive to some, but are disenchanted voters who once voted for a conservative party promising to get tough on immigration still listening? Today the Prime Minister told the nation: “Labour's priority is to stop the planes, not to stop the boats” – this line of attack might be catchy, but if asylum seeker flights asylum were taking off to Rwanda in July and August (which the Prime Minister said was the case) and the polls remain about the same, Mr Sunak has a much bigger problem than immigration.

