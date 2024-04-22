Bhayangkara Hospital and West Sulawesi Regional Police alert Pamkes Team for President Joko Widodo's visit





KabarMakassar.com — The Regional Police Hospital in Bhayangkara, West Sulawesi, is preparing to welcome the arrival of the President on an official visit to the region. In order to welcome the arrival of the President, this hospital has prepared a trained and professional Pamkes (Health Safety) team to ensure that everything goes smoothly and safely during the visit. Chief Inspector General of the West Sulawesi Regional Police, Pol Adang Ginanjar, through the Head of the West Sulawesi Regional Police Dokkes Division, Police Commissioner Dr. Effri Susanto, said that the security of Pamkes team during the President's visit anticipated various threats or disruptions from a health perspective. VVIP and state officials. “The existence of this Pamkes team is a guarantee for guests and officials who will attend the president's visit,” he said on Sunday (21/4). He said that this is a form of synergy between the TNI-Polri and the Ministry of Health as well as relevant stakeholders in order to achieve the smooth running and success of the President's visit program to the region from the province of West Sulawesi. “As a representation of establishing a partnership between TNI-Polri elements and the regional government, there will always be coordination, collaboration and integration, especially in the health service function in West Sulawesi Province “, did he declare. He also added that in addition to preparing the Pamkes team, the West Sulawesi Regional Police Bhayangkara Hospital had also made preparations to welcome the president's arrival. “All these measures have been taken with the aim of ensuring that the President's visit goes smoothly and without major health or security issues,” he concluded. Post navigation

