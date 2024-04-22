Donald Trump “orchestrated a criminal plan” to corrupt the 2016 election, prosecutors say in the opening statement of the secret trial.





Donald Trump “orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt” the 2016 presidential election, a prosecutor told jurors Monday during his opening speech in the first-ever criminal trial of a former president.

“This case is about a criminal conspiracy,” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo told a jury of 12 and six alternates. “Trump, he said, conspired to corrupt the 2016 presidential election by conspiring with his lawyer Michael Cohen and David Pecker, who was the publisher of the National Enquirer at the time.

Then he covered up this criminal conspiracy by lying again and again in his business records in New York, Colangelo said.

Pecker was called as the prosecution's first witness following opening statements from both sides. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, told the jury his client was not guilty because no crime had been committed.

Trump, who had his eyes closed for some time during the morning's proceedings, seemed much more engaged as his former ally and friend Pecker spoke. Trump craned his neck when Pecker walked in, Trump craned his neck, almost as if he was trying to see if Pecker would meet his gaze. Trump also pushed his lawyer Emil Bove and muttered something as Pecker, 72, positioned himself and leaned forward carefully as he began to testify.

Pecker had not yet addressed his relationship with Trump at the end of the day's hearing. The proceedings ended prematurely because one juror had an emergency dentist appointment.

Prosecutors said Pecker, the former longtime publisher of the National Enquirer, was a central figure in the alleged scheme to bury complaints from women claiming to have had affairs with Trump.

Colangelo told the jury they would hear about a 2015 meeting at Trump Tower with Trump, Cohen and Pecker. Both Cohen and Pecker had specific roles to play in the scheme, the prosecutor said. Cohen's job was actually to fix the defendant's problems, Colangelo said. He was Trump’s fixer. Pecker, meanwhile, would act as the candidate's eyes and ears and inform him and Cohen of any allegations that could harm his campaign.

The DA alleges the three conspired to hide damaging information from voters. This included allegations from a former Playboy model named Karen McDougal who said she had a 10-month sexual relationship with Trump that ended in April 2007. Peckers AMI agreed to pay her $150,000 as part of 'an agreement essentially aimed at buying his silence – a practice which has been mentioned. to catch and kill. Trump has denied McDougal's claims.

The situation took on an even greater sense of urgency for Trump in October 2016. That's when the Washington Post published the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump was caught on microphone trying to saying he could grope women without their consent because “when you're a star, they let you do it.”

Judge Juan Merchan barred the prosecutor from playing the tape to the jury for fear it would be too prejudicial, but he allowed them to use a transcript of his remarks.

Colangelo said the tape's impact was immediate and explosive. The defendant and his campaign feared this would irrevocably damage him with female voters, the prosecutor said, and “the campaign immediately went into damage control mode.”

It was around this time that the Enquirer learned that adult film actress Stormy Daniels was interested in claiming she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Trump was “adamant” about the fact that he did not want the claim, which he denies, made public, for fear it would be “devastating” to his campaign, Colangelo said.

Cohen then made a deal to buy his silence for $130,000, the prosecutor said.

“It was voter fraud, plain and simple,” Colangelo said, adding that you never know, and it doesn't matter if this conspiracy made the difference in a close election.

Colangelo said Trump's company, the Trump Organization, couldn't write Cohen a check with reimbursement for the memo for the porn star, so “they agreed to fudge the books” and make it appear that the reimbursement was income.

The payments were classified as commitment payments for Cohen, but there was no commitment agreement, Colangelo said.

Rather, it was what they thought was a clever way to repay Cohen without making it too obvious, he said. But what they did was a crime, he said. Donald Trump is guilty of 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, Colangelo concluded.

Trump's lawyer, Blanche, countered in her opening statement that her client had committed no crime. The story you just heard, you will learn, is not true, Blanche said.

He said the only thing Trump did was sign checks for legal services rendered by his attorney.

The bill was processed, someone at Trump Tower generated a check, the check was eventually signed and there was a record in the ledger, Blanche said. He is the only signatory to his personal checking account, which is why he signed the check.

“So what is a crime? What is a crime, from what I just described?” Blanche said. “None of this is a crime,” he said, adding that nondisclosure agreements like the one Daniels signed are legal.

As for the election interference argument, Blanche said, I have a spoiler alert: There's nothing wrong with trying to influence an election. It's called democracy.

In a preview of her trial strategy, Blanche also attacked the character and credibility of Daniels and Cohen. He accused the actress, whom he called “extremely biased,” of trying to “extort” Trump, a word the judge ordered expunged from the record. He then said what she threatened to do by going public with her allegation was “sinister” and “damaging to him and his family.”

Blanche also said her testimony, while salacious, did not matter because she knows nothing about how Cohen was reimbursed.

The bulk of Blanche's attacks were reserved for Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to numerous crimes, including some he said he committed on behalf of Trump.

Michael Cohen was obsessed with President Trump. He's obsessed with President Trump, even to this day, Blanche said, calling him a “convicted felon” and a “convicted liar.”

He has spoken at length about his desire to see President Trump go to prison, Blanche said, including in public on Sunday.

He told the jury that if they listened to the evidence they would return “a very quick not guilty verdict”.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the discreet payment of money to Daniels. The former president, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Entering the courtroom, Trump told reporters: “This is a very, very sad day in America. I can tell you that.

The day got off to a bad start for Trump, with Judge Juan Merchan ruling that if he eventually took the stand in his own defense, prosecutors could cross-examine him about a New York judge's finding that he and his company had committed “persistent” fraud. and violated an order of silence, juries found him civilly liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll cases, and a settlement in the case that found he used his now-shuttered foundation , to inappropriately continue his campaign in the 2016 election. Trump's lawyers had argued that all of these topics should be off-limits.

Trump did not show concern, remaining with his eyes closed for much of the judge's ruling. He opened his eyes briefly as the jury was brought in to receive instructions from the judge, then closed them again.

Bragg sat in the front row of the courtroom before opening statements.

Cohen, Daniels and McDougal are also expected to testify during the trial, which is expected to last six weeks.

The jury is made up of seven men and five women. The final day of jury selection, Friday, was particularly intense, with some potential jurors breaking down in tears and saying they were too eager to serve on the jury. They were excused. That day, a man also set himself on fire in front of the courthouse.

Tuesday's trial will also be abbreviated and end at 2 p.m. ET due to the Passover holiday.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said in court Friday that the prosecutor's office plans to call a witness Monday. Trump lawyer Susan Necheles asked Friday for the identity of the witness, but Steinglass refused to release it, pointing out that Trump attacked witnesses, including Cohen, in social media posts despite a partial silence order prohibiting such action.

The judge called Steinglass' position understandable and said he would not order prosecutors to reveal the witness until Sunday.

