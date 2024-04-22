Germany arrests three people suspected of passing secrets to China





Three German citizens suspected of collecting sensitive naval data and obtaining a high-powered laser on behalf of Chinese security services were arrested Monday, prosecutors said, underscoring the fragile nature of relations between the two countries. A man identified as Thomas R., in accordance with German confidentiality rules, acted as an agent of the Chinese Ministry of State Security and hired two others, a married couple identified as Herwig and Ina F., who ran an engineering company in Düsseldorf, authorities said. These arrests come at a delicate time for the German government: Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently spent three days in China as the two countries signed several bilateral trade agreements, but Germany is also vigilant about the threat posed by China . We are aware of the considerable danger that Chinese espionage poses to business, industry and science, said Nancy Faeser, German Interior Minister. We are studying these risks and threats very closely and have issued clear warnings and raised awareness so that protective measures are reinforced everywhere, she added.

Furthermore, the British authorities declared in a report On Monday, two men were charged with violating the Official Secrets Act and arrested in a case linked to China. The threat to Germany became clear last week, when Volkswagen confirmed that Chinese hackers, in a separate incident, had stolen around 19,000 sensitive documents from the automaker over a four-year period, from 2010. Volkswagen is one of the largest German companies. About 97 billion euros, or about $103 billion, of German products were sold in China last year, making it Germany's fourth largest export market and a particularly important market for the powerful sector automobile. Experts are increasingly warning of China's aggressive trade practices. Last year, the German government released a national strategy document focused on China, calling the trading partner a systemic rival. The arrests came as police searched the homes and workplaces of the three suspects in Düsseldorf and Bad Homburg, in the west of the country.

According to authorities, Herwig and Ina F. used their company, which had previously worked on projects in China, to establish a formal research partnership with an unidentified German research university. Under the guise of working for a legitimate business partner, which authorities claimed was a front company for China's Ministry of State Security, the pair then commissioned a study into the modern state of development of certain crucial machine parts for the development of high technologies. powered ship engines, such as those used in naval vessels. The couple also used their business to purchase a high-power dual-use laser, which they exported to China without the required export permit. Anyone who works for foreign intelligence services in Germany and illegally exports potentially militarily useful material must expect a harsh response from our rule of law, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said after arrests. There has been no public comment from Chinese authorities. When the three suspects were arrested, they were working on new research projects that would have benefited the Chinese navy, the federal prosecutor said. The group had been working for China since at least June 2022, he adds.

