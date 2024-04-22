Did Boris Johnson really sabotage Russia-Ukraine peace talks? The reality is more complicated | Emma Ashford

TThe war in Ukraine will be a source of fascination and study for historians for decades. Even now, two years later, we are beginning to research some of the big moments that characterized the early days of the conflict and that shed light on the confusing multitude of information that emerged at the time. Military analysts, for example, have already been able to reconstruct some of the most critical battles from the war's early days, showing how Russia's contingent and crucial inability to establish a bridgehead at Hostemel airport near kyiv corresponded to the course of the war, when history could easily have followed a different path.

Another study, published last week by historian Sergei Radchenko and political scientist Samuel Charap, focuses on the poorly understood but fraught peace negotiations that took place between Russia and Ukraine in the spring of 2022 to end the conflict. These negotiations, taking place mainly in Istanbul, have become the focal point for critics of the war in the United States, who often claim that the West, and particularly then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sabotaged these negotiations and prevented a successful ceasefire. Vladimir Putin would make a similar argument in his now infamous interview with Tucker Carlson.

As Charap and Radchenko show, the reality is a little more complicated. Johnson did not directly sabotage a ceasefire deal in spring 2022; in fact, no agreement was ready to be signed between Russia and Ukraine. The two sides did not agree on territorial issues or the levels of military armaments authorized after the war. Ukraine's position during the negotiations required security guarantees that Western states were reluctant to provide. And there were domestic political issues in Ukraine related to Russian demands for denazification.

At the same time, the article shows that many of the opposing narratives that neither Ukraine nor Russia are willing to negotiate, or that Ukraine's membership in NATO is not important for Russia, are also false. The two sides managed to agree on some major concessions, primarily around the issue of the postwar European security order, and they were willing to talk, even in the face of a brutal ongoing war. And while there are other reasons why the negotiations failed, the promise of Western commitments undoubtedly played a role in undermining Ukraine's desire to reach an agreement at that time.

In short, the story of why these talks failed can be useful for undermining the absolutist narratives that now dominate conversations about the war and for thinking about the future of the conflict.

Video: People hide as missile hits Ukraine's Chernihiv

First, the narrative presented by Charap and Radchenko clearly emphasizes that both the Russians and the Ukrainians believed that the issue of Ukrainian alignment was important. Would Ukraine be allowed to belong to NATO or the European Union? Will Ukraine become a neutral country, and what could that mean for its ability to defend itself? Many of Ukraine's strongest supporters in Washington and Eastern Europe have repeatedly asserted that NATO expansion and the question of Ukraine's potential membership in the alliance had nothing to do with Russia's choice to invade, which they generally attribute to cultural chauvinism or imperial illusions. Yet in the first concrete negotiations on this topic, both sides focused not on territorial settlements, but on overall post-war strategic issues. Clearly, they thought these issues were important.

Second, this story refutes the notion that neither Ukraine nor Russia is willing to negotiate or consider compromise to end this war. Some Western supporters of Ukraine rely on extreme statements by Russian elites to argue that it there can be no negotiated end Russia will only be satisfied with this conflict when it is victorious. However, these first negotiations clearly refute this point. Both sides presented their demands and exchanged plans with concessions on certain issues. Obviously, they never reached a final agreement. But visible concessions have already been made during this process, from Russia's suggestion that Crimea's status could be open to negotiation, to exchanges between the two sides over the size of Ukraine's military post-war.

For those who study political science, this is common to many conflict-related negotiations. Both sides in a war will have preferences and interests, and any peace process must strive to resolve these divergent views. The war in Ukraine is not unique or immune from these dynamics. Early negotiations may have failed, but this shows that, in a future window of opportunity, a compromise might be possible.

A third, more important point, especially for those of us who are Western, is that the history of the Istanbul negotiations highlights the somewhat meaningless nature of nothing about Ukraine without the Ukrainian slogans so much favored by Western policy makers. Bomb-throwers like Elon Musk are technically wrong when they claim the West has torpedoed a concrete peace deal in spring 2022; They are right, however, in a broader philosophical sense, that Western leaders' skepticism about Russian intentions, their commitment to helping Ukraine, and their encouragement of kyiv to fight, all contributed to the government's decision to continue to fight rather than negotiate.

Again, this is not particularly surprising to those who followed the conflict closely. But it suggests that Western leaders should stop suggesting that there are no competing interests between Ukraine and its Western backers. If Western policymakers can persuade Ukraine's leaders to continue the fight in 2022, they will be able to offer advice on opening negotiations in 2024 or beyond. Like Adam Smith, the Democrat who heads the House Armed Services Committee, I put it on recently, it is misleading to say the least: I have not heard anything about this phrase about Ukraine without Ukraine. Forgive me. This is a ridiculous thing for any American diplomat or person involved in American politics to say. We have partners all over the world and, yes, we listen to them, but when we foot the bill, when we spend that much money there, we have a say.

The story of Charap and Radchenko is not without its problems. The authors themselves, perhaps fearing to go too far, pull too hard when analyzing the reasons for the failure of the negotiations. It is unsatisfactory for the authors to simply state that multiple factors contributed to the failure of the talks, given the obvious implication that Ukraine, encouraged by Western support, decided to roll the dice on the future of the conflict.

But the blame game ultimately matters less than what this story reveals about what all sides think about the end of the war in Ukraine; Although this is a story of failed negotiations, it can help refute some of the narratives that stand in the way of future negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and help us understand areas that are open to negotiation and questions that will be much more difficult to resolve. solve.