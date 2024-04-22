Donald Trump is angry about legal fees





Donald Trump attacked the ongoing criminal case against him, notably questioning why he was in court for the “legal fees” he paid to his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump questioned why Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office charged him with falsifying business records for money he asked Cohen to pay the star adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep secret an alleged affair she had with the former president. 2016 election.

The $130,000 was listed in Trump's company records as a “legal fee,” which prosecutors say was part of an illegal attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential race. denied any wrongdoing.

Corrupt Soros-funded prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who has completely lost control of violent crime in New York, says paying money to a lawyer for legal services rendered should not be listed in a ledger as LEGAL FEES,” Trump wrote.

“What other term would be more appropriate??? Believe it or not, this is the pretext under which I was charged, and which lawyers and experts CANNOT BELIEVE. It is also the perfect NARRATIVE for Joe Crooked Biden: Being STUCK in a courtroom, and not being allowed to campaign for President of the United States!

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media after leaving the courtroom for the day at Manhattan Criminal Court during his trial for allegedly concealing hush money payments related to extramarital affairs, in New York on April 19, 2024.

Trump made history on April 15 when he became the first former president in U.S. history to appear in court to face criminal charges.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges in connection with hush money he asked Cohen to pay Daniels to keep secret the alleged affair between her and the former president, which was listed as “legal fees” .

Trump admits paying back hush money of $130,000 to Cohen, but denies having affair with Daniels.

What we know

The jury has now been seated for the historic trial, which will continue Monday with opening statements and witness testimony.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, has long accused the criminal case of a “witch hunt” aimed at preventing him from winning the 2024 election.

The former president is subject to a silence order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan to prevent Trump from speaking publicly about jurors, potential witnesses, court staff or their families during the proceedings. However, silence does not stop Trump from making statements about Merchan, Bragg or the accusations against him.

Bragg's office has been contacted for comment via email.

The former president also often tried to attack Bragg by linking him to George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist who frequently donates to Democratic and liberal causes.

The 93-year-old Hungarian Jewish immigrant who experienced the Holocaust as a child has also been a frequent target of far-right and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

In May 2023, Soros denied to Semafor that he had ever donated to Bragg's election campaign. Soros contributed to the Color of Change PAC, a nonprofit organization that promotes criminal justice and which also spent about $500,000 supporting Bragg, CNN reported.

However, Soros' spokesperson said that the roughly $4 million he gave to Color of Change's PAC over the years was never “earmarked” for Bragg's campaign, and that he and Bragg have “never met in person or spoken by phone, email, Zoom, etc.” There was no contact between the two.”

Soros' son Jonathan and daughter-in-law Jennifer made a combined donation of more than $20,000 to Bragg's 2021 campaign.

Views

Trump's campaign team said in a statement Sunday: “President Trump did nothing wrong. These accusations are entirely fabricated in an effort to interfere in the election and distract from the failed presidency of crooked Joe Biden.”

Soros denied any financial ties to Bragg in May 2023: “In fact, I did not contribute to his campaign and I do not know him. I think some on the right prefer to focus on far-fetched conspiracy theories rather than serious issues. accusations against the former president.

And after

The trial in New York continues Monday and proceedings are expected to last several more weeks.

