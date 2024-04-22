President Joko Widodo inaugurates Panua Pohuwato Airport, Gorontalo – SDGs News





Pohuwato, KabarODD – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo inaugurated Panua Pohuwato Airport in Pohuwato Regency, Gorontalo Province, Monday (22/4). The President said that the existence of airports is very important to compete with other countries, so that the speed of people's mobility and the speed of goods logistics can be better. Indonesia is a large country, we have 514 districts and cities, 38 provinces and 17,000 islands, all of which need infrastructure such as ports, roads and airports, both for education and services. health and connectivity. “If we do not have it, our country will be less competitive, unable to compete with other countries,” declared the head of state. Financing for the construction of Panua Pohuwato Airport was provided by APBN with a total budget of IDR 437 billion. The President hopes that the existence of Panua Pohuwato Airport can open up the economy of Gorontalo Province, especially Pohuwato Regency. “I hope that with this airport, Pohuwato's economy can grow again and new economic growth points will emerge,” said President Jokowi. On the same occasion, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi said that Pahua Pohuwato Airport was the 25th airport out of 27 built under the President's instructions to build airports in all corners of the country. Panua Pohuwato Airport has a runway measuring 1,200 m x 30 m long, a taxiway measuring 15 m x 170 m long, an apron measuring 110 m x 70 m long and a terminal measuring 990 m2. In this way, Panua Pohuwato Airport can accommodate ATR 72-600 aircraft. The design concept of Panua Pohuwato Airport Terminal is inspired by the shapes of four traditional houses in Gorontalo Province, namely Dulohupa Traditional House, Bantayo Poboide Traditional House, Gobel Traditional House and Malihe Traditional House or Potiwaluya. The shape of the terminal's roof was adopted from the terraced roofs of traditional houses in Gorontalo province, giving a sense of grandeur and luxury. The terminal area divider division is also made functional and aesthetic, then combined with a modern concept without losing the exotic look of local wisdom. This design gives the sense of a warm traditional home and a comfortable gathering place. Next, the design of the airport terminal is dominated by coral white and brown. This was inspired by the natural wealth of Pohuwato Regency. For your information, Panua Pohuwato Airport is surrounded by very beautiful diving tourist attractions that have not been touched by man, including the white coral layer of Lahe Island and Karang Island. The Minister of Transport said the Panua Pohuwato Airport represents the government's commitment to mitigating disaster-prone areas and also as a gateway to the development of the economy in Pohuwato Regency and Gorontalo Province. This airport is very productive for the development of the regional economy given that the distance from Gorontalo is more than 4 hours (land), said the Minister of Transport. The Minister of Transport hopes that the existence of Panua Pohuwato Airport can provide greater availability of means of transport, encourage a multiplier effect of economic growth on the island of Sulawesi, develop trade and tourism, as well as than supporting disaster-prone areas.

