Trump's $175 million bail may stand once lawyers agree to comply with new conditions





The $175 million bond posted by an insurance company for former President Donald Trump in a civil fraud case can be kept after a deal Monday that included assurances from his lawyers to comply with the office's conditions. Attorney General.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James expressed concern about the financial means of the insurance company Knight Specialty Insurance, which posted the bond for Trump on April 1.

Under Monday's agreement, the $175 million will remain as cash in a money market account. Knight Specialty will have sole control, but can only use the money to pay off the obligation if necessary. The Attorney General's Office and the court will receive monthly account statements.

The deal will be finalized by Thursday, April 25, and some details require Schwab, the money market account managers, to agree to the terms.

The agreement between Trump and Knight Specialty Insurance Company cannot be modified without court approval, and Knight will submit to the jurisdiction of the court. The company waived its right to dismiss and its attorneys agreed to appoint an agent to accept service of process in New York.

Bail is needed to prevent James' office from collecting more than $464 million from Trump and other defendants after they were found responsible for a decade-long fraud scheme.

In protesting the bond, James' office said that $175 million in cash that Trump claimed to have provided as collateral remained in the control of his revocable trust, not in a Knight account.

The Trump Organization's lead attorney, Chris Kise, spoke for about 30 minutes Monday, assuring the court that the $175 million bond was paid in cash and placed in an interest-bearing money market account that could not lose value. Kise says the cash account earns about $400,000 in interest every two weeks.

They said Trump was still able to make withdrawals or replace the funds with other assets that could fluctuate with markets. James' lawyers said they feared bail would no longer be secured if his value fell below $175 million.

The attorney general said in an April 19 filing that she believed that even if Trump's funds were under Knight's control, the company would not meet several requirements for a bond holder.

As CBS News reported, Knight does not appear to be complying with a restriction under New York insurance law prohibiting companies from putting more than 10 percent of their capital at risk. The attorney general's office noted that Knight had a surplus of just $138 million. Under New York law, given this excess amount, it cannot assume liability more than $13.8 million.

The attorney general also said Knight relies on risk-shifting practices that help “artificially” increase its surplus. James also argued that Knight's management is untrustworthy, violating federal law “multiple times over the past several years.”

Monday's hearing took place as Trump sat in a courtroom just a block away, listening to opening statements from a Manhattan criminal prosecutor in another case.

Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be criminally charged and tried. The jury in that case was told that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecutors would present evidence to support 34 counts of falsifying business records. Bragg's office claims Trump and his then-lawyer Michael Cohen conspired to hide reimbursements after Cohen paid an adult film star $130,000 to buy her silence about an alleged relationship sexual with Trump.

Trump has denied all allegations in both cases and has pleaded not guilty in the criminal case. His lawyers claimed the cases were based on flimsy evidence and repeatedly attacked Cohen's credibility. They accused James and Bragg of going after Trump as part of a “witch hunt” aimed at harming Trump's chances of winning the presidency in 2024.

