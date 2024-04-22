Congress alleges PM Modi's pro-Muslim wealth is hate speech. Here is what the MCC says about this offense?

While addressing an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, PM Modi asserted that the Congress manifesto talked about taking stock of the gold of mothers and sisters and distributing this wealth, adding that the government of the then Manmohan Singh had declared that Muslims had the first right to the country's property.

Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had declared that Muslims had the first right to the country's property. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed to those who have more children. It will be distributed to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?”, the Prime Minister asked at the rally.

The speech sparked a row between opposition leaders accusing the prime minister of undermining the dignity of his office. No prime minister in the history of India has lowered the dignity of his office as much as Modi,” Kharge said.

Sources said the Congress party may approach the Election Commission to draw its attention to PM Modis' comments.

But what is hate speech and what does the Model Electoral Code of Conduct (MCC) address?

What is the model code of conduct?

The Model Code of Conduct, or MCC, is a set of guidelines issued to regulate political parties and candidates ahead of elections. The rules cover issues related to speeches, election day, voting booths and general conduct to ensure free and fair elections are held.

The Code comes into force on the day the election dates are announced. In the current election season, the MCC came into force on March 16, when the Election Committee announced the Lok Sabha elections.

What is hate speech?

There is no legal definition of hate speech in India, nor is there an international definition. In the absence of a legal definition, the term hate speech often refers to any type of communication, whether spoken, written or behavioral, that uses discriminatory language against a person or person. a group because of its religion, ethnic origin, nationality, race, color or ancestry.

What does the MCC say?

There are no specific guidelines on hate speech within the MCC. However, the code prohibits politicians from engaging in any activity likely to aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred.

No party or candidate should participate in any activity which may aggravate existing differences, create mutual hatred or provoke tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic. reads the first paragraph of the MCC.

What was CEC Rajiv Kumar’s advice to political parties?

While announcing the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, March 16, advised political parties against hate speech, appeals to caste or religion, criticism of any aspect of private life, disguising advertisements as news and social media posts vilifying or insulting rivals.

I urge parties to refrain from personal attacks and foul language. Prohibited areas in speeches are defined to maintain civility. Let us not cross the limits of our rivalry. We have published a notice to political parties, they are encouraged to promote political discourse that inspires rather than divides,” » said Kumar.

What regulates hate speech in India?

In the absence of a specific law governing hate speech and rumors during elections, the Election Commission of India told the Supreme Court of India in September 2022 that it uses various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of Peoples Act (RP Act), 1951 to ensure that members of political parties do not make statements creating discord between different sections of society.

Section 123 (3) of the Representation of the People Act 1951 states: The calling of a candidate or his agent or any other person with the consent of a candidate to vote or to abstain from voting because of his religion, his race, his caste. , community or language is a corrupt electoral practice.

Is the MCC legally binding?

The MCC is not legally binding. He is often criticized for his failure to address issues of hate speech. To act, he relies on the RP Law and other provisions of criminal law.

Sanjay Hegde, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, was quoted by the Information Minute as saying that the ECI has vast power under Article 324 of the Indian Constitution. According to him, it's not that ICE lacks power; it's just that they lack the will.

Even if the ECI sends a notice to Prime Minister Modi asking why he should not act, it would send a huge message. If he takes no action, then it is a signal for an increase in speeches of this kind, not only for the Prime Minister but also for others. » Hegde said.

Did the courts intervene?

There have been cases where court intervention has led to prosecutions of those accused of hate speech.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission had barred four political leaders, including the then Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, from campaigning for particular periods after the Supreme Court intervened, who called the commission toothless “for not having acted against political leaders.” who made polarizing speeches.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was debarred for 72 hours and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for 48 hours after he was found guilty of MCC violation during election campaigning.

During the 2023 Telangana assembly elections, the EC set up a monitoring service to track objectionable speeches and warned to temporarily ban candidates and leaders who indulged in hate speeches in their election campaigns.

What did the Law Commission say?

In 2014, the Supreme Court had urged the Law Commission of India to consider making recommendations to Parliament to strengthen the Election Commission to reduce the menace of hate speech, irrespective of when it is uttered.

The legal committee also said that hate speech is any written or spoken word, sign, representation visible to the ear or sight of a person with the intent to cause fear or alarm, or to incite violence.

The legal panel had suggested amending the IPC and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by inserting new sections 153C (Prohibition of incitement to hatred) and 505A (Causing fear, alarm or provocation of hatred). violence in some cases).”

In 2020, a plea requested establishment of the panel of laws report aimed at reducing hate speech during election campaigns.

Famous cases?

The Election Commission banned Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray for six years in the late 1980s for hate speech during his campaign for the 1987 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Published: April 22, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

