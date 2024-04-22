Trump defense makes opening statement in secret trial | Donald Trump News





Lawyers and prosecutors for former US President Donald Trump have made opening statements in a businessman-turned-politician's trial over alleged hush money payments to an adult film star.

It's the first time prosecutors have presented a criminal case against a former president to a jury, and the trial comes months before November's U.S. presidential election, in which Trump is expected to face incumbent President Joe Biden.

Monday's proceedings saw both sides lay out their arguments in broad strokes, while simultaneously hinting at the legal strategies they plan to deploy in what is expected to be a six-week trial.

Prosecutors have leaned heavily on allegations that Trump paid money to Stormy Daniels to buy her silence during the final weeks of a tight race between Trump, a Republican, and Democratic nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton. Daniels alleged a sexual relationship with Trump, which he denied.

The defense said Trump was innocent and simply seeking to protect his family from a smear campaign.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors alleged the crimes were committed in tandem with a second crime aimed at illegally influencing the 2016 presidential election, elevating what would typically be minor offenses to more serious felonies.

Speaking first Monday, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said Trump orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election. Trump then hid the scheme in business records by lying over and over again, he said. he declares.

He detailed the context in which the alleged hush money payments took place, shortly after an Access Hollywood tape was leaked showing Trump bragging about grabbing women by the genitals.

Colangelo noted that the leak damaged Trump's standing among female voters and said the payments to Daniels were an effort to stop further political bleeding.

This was outright voter fraud, Colangelo said.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, then began his statements with a simple message: President Trump has committed no crime. He added that prosecutors should never have brought charges against Trump, saying the narrative they told was not true.

The lawyer focused heavily on Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who said he facilitated the payments to Daniels. He is expected to be a star witness for the prosecution. He described Cohen as a criminal obsessed with Trump and seeking personal revenge.

He then accused Daniels of seeking to take advantage of Trump, saying she made her living from these communications.

The opening arguments come after a week of jury selection, during which 12 jurors and six alternates took their seats. These proceedings ended Friday with a morbid scene in front of the courthouse when a man set himself on fire in a park across the street. He later died from burns.

On Monday afternoon, the prosecution called its first witness, David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, an American tabloid.

Prosecutors said Trump entered into a catch-and-kill deal with Pecker, in which the publisher bought and buried negative stories about Trump. They presented the deal as part of a broader effort by Trump to influence the election.

On Monday morning, Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey said from outside the courthouse that Daniels and Cohen were also expected to testify.

The key question, of course, is whether or not Donald Trump himself will speak out in his own defense. He said he would, but that remains to be seen, Saloomey said.

Most lawyers and jurists believe this would be a bad idea because he would have to answer a lot of questions and could get himself into trouble.

Trump presented his Truth Social platform Monday morning before arriving in court. He called on his supporters to come out and demonstrate peacefully.

Protesters who love America should be allowed to demonstrate outside courthouses, he said. Only a handful of Trump supporters and protesters were present during the first days of the trial.

Trump faces three other criminal cases, although the New York trial is the only one expected to conclude before the November election. In Georgia, he faces charges related to an alleged pressure campaign to change the vote count in the 2020 general election.

He also faces a federal case in Florida over classified documents he allegedly removed from the White House and a separate federal case in Washington, D.C. related to his public campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Prior to the charges in New York, announced in April 2023, no current or former US president had ever been criminally charged.

