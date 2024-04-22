Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to fly to China for medical check-up, report says





Former three-term Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to embark on a five-day trip to China for a personal visit on Monday, according to media reports. The visit, at the age of 74, marks Sharif's first international trip since returning to Pakistan in October last year, following a self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom that lasted four years.

Accompanying him on this trip will be Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as reported by Geo News on Monday, April 22. The purpose of Sharif's visit is primarily a medical check-up, sources within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) confirmed.

Additionally, during his stay, the former prime minister intends to hold meetings relating to development projects in the Punjab province and interact with Chinese business owners.

Sharif's travel plans come notably after a high court in November 2019 granted him permission to travel abroad for medical treatment, based on urgent health concerns.

Imran Khan, the Bushra Bibi fiasco continues

Doctors have confirmed that Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has no major health problems, refuting claims she was fed poisoned food.

Bibi is currently under house arrest at the Bani Gala residence, transformed into a sub-prison. In January, Bibi and Khan were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Following the verdict, Bibi went to Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi and was later taken into custody. Later, she was transferred to her Bani Gala residence after it was designated as a sub-jail.

Despite Bibi and Khan's allegations that Bibi's food was poisoned, a report revealed that a full medical examination carried out in the presence of Khan's trusted family doctor, Dr. Asim Yousuf, concluded that she had only a minor stomach problem.

The report said Bibi spent six hours at a private hospital in Islamabad for diagnostic tests, including an endoscopy. Although she refused to have a blood test, she underwent ultrasound, ECHO and ECG examinations. According to hospital sources, all medical reports of the former first lady have been approved by doctors.

