Turkish Erdogan in Iraq to discuss security, water and oil | National

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to neighboring Iraq on Monday for his first state visit in years, with issues of water, oil and regional security high on his agenda.

Erdogan was greeted with a 21-gun salute at Baghdad International Airport by Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani and later met with Iraqi President Abdel Latif Rashid.

Erdogan last visited Iraq in 2011. His trip comes as regional tensions escalate, fueled by the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and tit-for-tat attacks between Israel and Iran.

He told Rashid that Turkey “has expectations from Iraq regarding the fight against the PKK terrorist organization and that Iraq must be rid of all forms of terrorism,” the office said. 'Erdogan.

The PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party), which has been waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state and is considered a “terrorist” group by Ankara and its Western allies, is present in northern Iraq, as is the Turkish army.

Both Erdogan and Soudani maintained their countries' positions on controversial issues on Monday, while also highlighting the economic opportunities raised by the visit.

“We discussed joint measures that can be taken against the PKK and its allies who target Turkish territory from inside Iraq,” Erdogan said during an appearance with Soudani.

“I shared with my counterparts my firm belief that the PKK's presence in Iraq will end as soon as possible and that it will be declared a terrorist organization,” he said.

– Presence of “armed elements” –

For decades, Turkey has operated from dozens of military bases in northern Iraq against the PKK.

Its military operations, which sometimes take place deep in Iraqi territory, have regularly strained bilateral relations, while Ankara has sought increased cooperation from Baghdad in its fight against the PKK.

Soudani spoke Monday of “bilateral security coordination” that would meet the needs of Iraq and Turkey.

According to him, this “will make it possible to face the challenges posed by the presence of armed elements”.

However, in a television interview in March, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi ruled out any “joint military operation” between Baghdad and Ankara.

He said they would establish an “intelligence coordination center at the appropriate time and place.”

Besides security, another major controversial point is water and the sharing of this precious resource.

Baghdad has been highly critical of Turkey's upstream dams on their shared rivers, the Tigris and Euphrates, saying the reduced flow has worsened Iraq's water shortage.

Erdogan said the water issue would be “one of the most important points” of his visit following “requests” made by Iraq.

“We will make an effort to resolve them. This is also their wish,” he said.

– “Framework agreement” on water –

On Monday, the two countries signed a 10-year water “framework agreement”.

Soudani said he hoped this would mean “joint and equitable management of water resources” of the two rivers. “It is not in anyone's interest for the situation to get worse regarding Iraq's water and quotas,” Soudani said.

Erdogan said Turkey and Iraq were “negatively affected by the climate crisis.”

“Using water efficiently and preventing waste is as important as the quantity of water,” he said.

The “Development Road” project was also on Monday’s agenda.

It is a road and rail corridor that would stretch 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), aiming to connect the Gulf to Turkey via Iraq by 2030.

In the presence of Erdogan and Sudani on Monday, four ministers representing Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding on the $17 billion project, according to an Iraqi statement.

The project “aims to stimulate economic growth and strengthen regional and international cooperation through economic integration,” he added.

During his trip, Erdogan is also expected to meet officials in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

– Loss of oil revenue –

Iraq's oil exports are another point of tension between the two countries, with a major pipeline closed for more than a year due to legal disputes and technical problems.

Oil exports were previously sold independently by the Kurdistan Region, without the approval or control of the central administration in Baghdad, through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The halt in oil sales represents a revenue loss of more than $14 billion for Iraq, according to an estimate by the Kurdistan Oil Industry Association, which represents international oil companies operating in the region.

In the first quarter of 2024, Iraq was Turkey's fifth-largest importer of goods, purchasing food, chemicals, metals and other products.

