At Aligarh rally, PM Modi again accuses Congress of planning wealth redistribution





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh on April 22, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Highlighting its contribution to the upliftment of Muslim women and backward sections of the minority community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of following a policy of appeasement and doing nothing to improve the socio-economic condition of the Muslim community. . Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Mr Modi said he had saved the lives of Muslim women and their families by bringing in a law against [instant] Triple Talaq. Mr. Modi said that when he was working for the interests of Pasmanda (backward) Muslims, the opposition was worried because over the years, people at the top were getting away with all the benefits. Referring to his friendship with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia (Mohammed Bin Salman), Mr Modi said he had assured an increase in Haj quota and relaxation in visa norms. The government has taken an important decision by allowing Muslim women to perform Haj without mehram. [male companion]. I receive the blessing of hundreds of these women. Later in the day, in a historic move, the government announced that Professor Naima Khatoon would be the next vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University. She is the first woman to be appointed VC of the university which holds an influential position in the Muslim world. Earlier, continuing his thinly veiled barbs against the opposition, Mr. Modi again accused the opposition of planning to redistribute people's property and wealth if voted to power. Read also | PM has new tactics to distract from real issues: Rahul Gandhi on Modi's remarks on wealth redistribution The Congress has an eye on the mangalsutra of our mothers and daughters, he said. Drawing on the influence of Maoist and communist ideology on the Congress, Mr. Modi claimed that the Congress wants to usurp your hard-earned wealth and property from its hand. The Prime Minister said, the shehzada [prince] of Congress would investigate and redistribute your property, vehicles and fixed deposits. If elected, he explained, Congress will investigate and if it turns out that you have two houses, one in the city and one in the village, they will seize one of them and give it away. to someone else. This, he says, is communist thinking that has condemned many countries. Mr Modi reminded new voters of the days when serial bomb blasts were commonplace. Newspapers once ran advertisements warning people not to touch unclaimed items. It has become a thing of the past thanks to Modi and Yogi. After praising the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for improving the law and order situation in the state, Mr. Modi tried to free Mr. Adityanath from the Baba bulldozer image. He added that those who identify Yogiji with a bulldozer should know that Uttar Pradesh has made unprecedented economic progress during his tenure. Former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Tariq Mansoor, now vice-president of the BJP, was present on the stage. Interestingly, Prof Mansoor was seated next to party candidate Satish Gautam. The two shared a thorny past when Mr. Gautam attacked the AMU administration during the Jinnah portrait controversy and anti-CAA protests on campus. Facing the anti-incumbency, the two-time MP is locked in a triangular contest with Bijendra Singh of the Samajwadi Party and Hitendra Kumar Upadhyay of the Bahujan Samaj Party. A BJP renegade, Mr. Upadhyay is expected to harm Mr. Gautam's Brahmin votes. While Rashtriya Lok Dal president Chaudhary Jayant Singh was absent on Monday and there were hardly any RLD flags in the crowd, local observers said Mr. Singh, a former Congress MLA, who has a hold on the Muslim vote, would also get a significant number of votes. Jat votes.

