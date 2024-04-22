Judge Approves Safeguards for Donald Trump's $175 Million Business Fraud Appeal Civil Bail





New York Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday approved a new deal between Donald Trump's lawyers and state Attorney General Letitia James to boost the $175 million bond he posted to appeal the 'a $454 million judgment in a civil fraud suit for inflating the value of his real estate empire in declarations. to lenders.

James asked Engoron on Friday to vacate the bond, arguing that Knight Specialty Insurance Co. is not authorized to issue bonds in New York. The collateral for the Knight bond is a cash account with Charles Schwab Financial Services and lawyers for the state have expressed concerns that Trump had access to the account.

But at a hearing Monday, Trump lawyer Christopher Kise assured Engoron that Trump could not withdraw money from the account without Knight's approval, and that Schwab would not allow it.

“We have to put the money somewhere,” Kise said.

Engoron, however, questioned the security of the warranty.

“You keep using the word agreement, what if they break the agreement?” » asked Engoron. “It all looks like a house of cards.”

Lawyers for Trump and James banded together to reach an agreement under which Schwab would maintain the cash account and Knight would gain sole control of the account. Engoron approved the deal.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in the courtroom with his lawyers for the start of his civil fraud trial at the New York State Supreme Court on October 02, 2023 At New York. Former President Trump may be forced to sell his properties after Judge Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates and ruled he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for this fraud. (Photo by Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX*** ORG XMIT: 776042630 ORIG FILE ID: 1713382660

Trump complains about James questioning his bail

Trump told reporters Monday that he was forced to deal with the California company because the ruling barred him from dealing with New York financial institutions. Trump said he put up $175 million in cash, so James shouldn't worry about the legitimacy of the bail.

“She doesn't like the bail bond company because she doesn't know if the bond is good,” Trump said in the hallway outside his criminal trial. “The bail bond company would be good because I had money invested. I had a lot of money to invest.”

Trump had said it would be impossible for him to post bail for the full $454 million while he appealed the case, to ensure the judgment would be paid if he lost the appeal.

Trump's appeal continues to challenge Engoron's $454 million judgment

Engoron ordered Trump in February to repay ill-gotten gains from more favorable interest rates on loans by exaggerating the value of his properties for years. For example, Trump tripled the size of his Trump Tower penthouse, valued the 40 Wall St. building in Manhattan hundreds of millions more than its appraised value, and estimated the value of his Mar-a-complex. Lago in Florida to hundreds of millions. million more than his tax notice.

Trump complained bitterly about Engoron's decision, particularly the value of Mar-a-Lago.

The story continues

Without bail, James could decide to seize Trump's accounts and assets to seek judgment.

The civil case over real estate values ​​is different from Trump's criminal case in New York, which had opening arguments Monday on accusations that he falsified business records to pay silencing money a porn actress before the 2016 elections.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judge approves $175 million enhanced bail in Donald Trump civil fraud

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/judge-approves-safeguards-donald-trumps-160556516.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos