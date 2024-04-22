Mahfud congratulates Prabowo and Gibran on their electoral victory





Jakarta. Mohammad Mahfud MD became the first candidate to congratulate his rivals Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka after the Constitutional Court on Monday confirmed their legitimate victory in the February 14 presidential election. The official election count was announced on March 20 and Prabowo and his running mate Gibran won with 58.58 percent of the vote. Mahfud, presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo's running mate, did not immediately congratulate his rivals while awaiting a legal petition to the Constitutional Court. “Congratulations to Mr. Prabowo and Brother Gibran on today's court decision and good luck in your next endeavor. I sincerely hope that this nation will progress further,” Mahfud said in Jakarta. Himself a former chief justice of the Constitutional Court, Mahfud stressed that the decision is final and binding. “This is the most important statement from us, that we accept the verdict and wish them well in their work. Let's work together to take care of this nation,” he added. Mahfud asserted that for him, winning the case was not the most important thing, saying the court proceedings were a crucial platform to debate controversies around the elections for the world to see. “Therefore, once the verdict was read, we accepted it,” he said. Mahfud resigned as chief security minister to run for office with the permission of President Joko Widodo, who is Gibran's father. His campaign team asked the Constitutional Court to annul the election and order a re-vote due to allegations of widespread electoral fraud and government favoritism towards Prabowo and Gibran. A similar motion was filed by presidential candidate Anies Baswedan and his colleague Muhaimin Iskandar. The court ruled 5-3 that the plaintiffs failed to produce compelling evidence to support their allegations and denied their motion in its entirety. Keywords: Keywords:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/mahfud-congratulates-prabowo-and-gibran-on-election-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos