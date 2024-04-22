Donald Trump trial opens with allegations he tried to corrupt 2016 US election





Donald Trump tried to corrupt the 2016 election by ordering his team to buy the silence of a porn actor who threatened to go public with his allegations of an extramarital affair, Manhattan prosecutors said in opening arguments in the first criminal trial against a former American president.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, countered that his client was innocent and was simply trying to protect his family, his reputation and his brand. The 77-year-old former president is not responsible for how payments are organized or recorded by his employees, with whom he has nothing to do, Blanche added.

The competing accounts of events that constitute the heart of the hush money case against Trump came during the opening salvos of the first and perhaps only criminal trial filed against the Republican presidential nominee before the November vote.

As Trump sat at the defense table in a cold Manhattan courtroom Monday morning, glowering in silence, the seven men and five women on the jury heard assistant prosecutor Matthew Colangelo describe a plan to capture and killing which would have been orchestrated by the former president and his inner circle to buy the silence of porn actor Stormy Daniels.

Daniels had threatened to tell the press how she had a tryst with the then-reality TV star in 2006, Colangelo said, a revelation that would have been all the more damaging to Trump's campaign after the furor caused by the publication of an Access Hollywood tape, in which he was heard boasting about having grabbed women's genitals.

Trump then hid the transactions behind the $130,000 payment, Colangelo added, because he wanted to conceal his and others' criminal conduct.

This is a planned, coordinated, long-term conspiracy…to help Donald Trump get elected through illegal spending, he said. It was electoral fraud, pure and simple.

Blanche said Trump was attacking a sinister attempt to embarrass him with false allegations and that he acted legally in trying to suppress the story. You'll learn that companies do this all the time, he told jurors, adding: There's nothing wrong with trying to influence an election, it's called democracy.

The start of the six-week trial comes just over a year after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought the first criminal charges against a former US president, charging Trump with 34 counts of falsifying commercial files.

Like any defendant, Trump must be present every day, a requirement he complains will limit his campaign ahead of the November election. The court will sit Wednesday if the case proceeds on schedule, Judge Juan Mercan said last week.

Trump denounced the court and prosecutors on social media and once again denounced the case as a witch hunt on his way to and from the courtroom Monday. It was a simple accounting matter, which is a very minor thing… that's why they tried to remove me from service. [campaign] track, the presumptive 2024 Republican White House nominee told reporters.

After closing arguments concluded, the court briefly heard from the prosecution's first witness, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who was allegedly involved in the catch-and-kill scheme by purchasing exclusive rights to anti-Trump articles, then preventing their publication.

Merchan adjourned early for the day because of the Jewish holiday of Passover and to allow a juror to attend an emergency dental appointment.

Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were chosen from a group of nearly 200 New Yorkers from the Manhattan borough, who were carefully screened to ensure they did not have insurmountable prejudice against Trump . All said they could be impartial in deciding the facts of the case, although some expressed distaste for his policies and personality.

The former president still faces criminal charges in three different courts for his alleged attempts to thwart the peaceful transition of power after the 2020 election and for his possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida. It is unclear when the other criminal cases will go to trial.

Trump also faces a number of civil lawsuits and is appealing a nearly half-billion-dollar civil fraud judgment against the New York attorney general earlier this year. A judge on Monday refused to grant a request from the attorney general to invalidate the $175 million bond Trump posted in the case, as a reprieve for the former president.

Another milestone in Trump's legal woes will be reached later this week, when the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on whether he can claim presidential immunity for the acts of which he is accused and which took place while he was in office. has no bearing on the New York case, which was subject to state law rather than federal law.

