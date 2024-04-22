FORUM Staff

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), led by General Secretary Xi Jinping, is using a recent incident near Taiwan's Kinmen archipelago as an excuse to step up its coercive tactics in the gray zone, analysts say. Beijing's latest measures are part of growing military, economic and psychological pressure targeting Taiwan, the autonomous island that the CCP claims and threatens to annex by force.

Taiwan's Kinmen Islands are approximately 3 kilometers from Xiamen, People's Republic of China.

The economic, financial and supply chain impacts of any instability in the Taiwan Strait would be felt across all countries and communities connected to the global economy, researchers in the U.S.-based study wrote. Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Xi's approach echoes previous attempts to intimidate Taipei, which have also backfired, observers say. As the region's stability hangs in the balance, countries including Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and the United States are increasingly calling for maintaining the status quo, including navigation freedoms. in the economically important Taiwan Strait. Organizations such as the Group of Seven major industrial nations and the European Union continually emphasize the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.

A small but growing number of countries have also conducted military presence operations near Taiwan, and more have sent parliamentary delegations and made public statements in favor of maintaining the status quo, CSIS noted.

Analysts say these growing commitments strengthen Taiwan's resolve to defend its democracy against Xi's threats.

In the Taiwan Strait, about 3 kilometers from the mainland of the People's Republic of China (PRC), the Kinmen Islands are unfortunate victims of Beijing's unwarranted provocations.

Two suspected Chinese criminals drowned during an attempted escape from the Taiwan Coast Guard near the islands in mid-February 2024. Taipei said the men were fishing from an unmarked speedboat, without a certificate registration or registered home port.

Taiwanese patrols around the islands focus on stopping a small number of people from mainland China. [who] entered Taiwanese waters to dredge sand, fish with explosives and poisons, dump waste at sea and engage in other actions harmful to the marine ecosystem, the » said the Mainland Affairs Council.

The PRC ignored calls to prohibit such actions, according to the council, and responded to the latest incident by shielding and facilitating criminal activity, including that of the Chinese coast guard.

The Chinese Communist Party aims to erode the status quo in Taiwan.

There has also been a significant increase in terms of PRC presence and law enforcement activities around Taiwan's outlying islands, as well as in the escalation of PRC rhetoric directed against Taiwan. John Dotson, deputy director of the Global Taiwan Institute, wrote for the Jamestown Foundationa think tank based in the United States.

Up to five Chinese coast guard vessels, under military authority, reportedly entered the waters around Kinmen in February and were notified by Taiwanese authorities, Dotson wrote. Chinese coast guard personnel, without clear legal basis, also broke into Taiwan-controlled waters and forcibly boarded a Taiwanese tourist boat near the islands.

Beijing is trying to undermine the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, and its increased presence in the waters around Taiwan is jeopardizing regional stability, analysts say.

The CCP frequently uses such gray zone tactics throughout the region. Its People's Liberation Army (PLA) has intensified its exercises around Taiwan in recent years, regularly sending military aircraft into the island's air defense identification zone and across the midline of the Taiwan Strait that served for decades of border to prevent escalation.

Beijing's economic coercion includes raising tariffs or banning Taiwanese exports and imposing fines on Taiwanese companies that operate in the PRC.

The CCP has increased cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns to influence the island's presidential and parliamentary elections in early 2024. State-controlled media also manipulated accounts of the February drowning, calling the illegal vessel a boat of fishing and omitting the crew's attempted escape. researcher Sze-Fung Lee wrote for the Global Taiwan Institute.

The CCP's actions in the gray zone will likely continue alongside more overt acts of military intimidation, Dotson wrote.

According to CSIS researchers, thwarting threats to peace in the Taiwan Strait requires a coalition of partners who genuinely support Taiwan and are willing to send credible deterrent signals to China. Building such a coalition is essential to preventing conflict and preserving Taiwan's space to develop as a prosperous and resilient democracy.