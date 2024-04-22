Erdogan meets Iraqi PM for talks on water, security and trade | News





The Turkish president said the two leaders discussed measures the two countries could take against the PKK armed group.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad for talks on security, economic and energy cooperation. At a joint press conference on Monday, Erdogan said the two leaders discussed measures the two countries could take against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) armed group and welcomed the PKK's designation by Iraq as a banned group. Erdogan said he shared his firm belief that the PKK's presence on Iraqi territory would end as soon as possible. The Turkish president said cooperation on security and the fight against terrorism was one of the most important items on the agenda of his meetings in Iraq. The PKK, which has led a decades-long rebellion against the Turkish state and is considered a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, is present in northern Iraq. Since 2019, Turkey has carried out a series of cross-border operations in northern Iraq against the PKK called Claw. Al-Sudani said Turkey and Iraq discussed security cooperation and agreed to address the challenge of armed non-state actors who may cooperate with terrorist groups. The two sides signed a strategic framework agreement to oversee cooperation on security, energy and economics, as well as a 10-year agreement on water resources management that guarantees Iraq its fair leaves, added the Iraqi Prime Minister. During Erdogan's visit, the Turkish president and the Iraqi prime minister also witnessed the signing of a preliminary agreement by relevant ministers of the two countries to cooperate on a $17 billion development road project. Erdogan also said at the press conference that Ankara plans to expand mutual trade and cooperation in energy, health and tourism with Iraq. The Iraqi prime minister said 24 memorandums of understanding were signed during Erdogan's one-day visit. I believe that my visit and the agreements just signed will constitute a new turning point in Turkey-Iraq relations, Erdogan said at the press conference. Meeting with Rachid The Turkish leader had earlier met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad. He told Rashid that Turkey has expectations from Iraq regarding the fight against the PKK terrorist organization and that Iraq must be rid of all forms of terrorism, according to his office. Erdogan's trip comes amid growing regional tensions, fueled by Israel's war on Gaza and the confrontation between Israel and Iran. The Turkish president reiterated his call on all parties concerned to refrain from any escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Bilateral trade between Turkey and Iraq stood at $19.9 billion in 2023, compared to $24.2 billion in 2022, according to official Turkish data. In the first three months of 2024, Turkish exports to Iraq increased by 24.5 percent, while imports fell by 46.2 percent. After meetings in Baghdad, Erdogan was due to travel to Erbil, the provincial capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, for talks with Iraqi Kurdish officials, with trade and security among the priorities of the 'agenda.

