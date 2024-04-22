Countering tomorrow's Chinese cyberthreats requires us to prepare today

Hackers backed by the People's Republic of China (PRC) threaten to disrupt the daily lives of Americans. As FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed during a congressional hearing I led earlier this year, these hackers could wreak havoc and cause real harm to American citizens and communities. Rather than waiting and reacting to a future crisis, we must proactively prepare before it is too late.

As President Xi Jinping once said, he wants the PRC to emerge as a cyber superpower and defeat the superior with the inferior by exerting global influence through information warfare. For decades, the Chinese Communist Party has focused on espionage, stealing our companies' intellectual property, and collecting private data. In 2015, pirates stole millions of sensitive records within the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), leading to a congressional investigation and the resignation of top OPM leaders. Two years later, another operation exfiltrated the identification data of hundreds of millions of Americans from Equifax, one of the nation's largest credit reporting agencies. And in 2020, Marriott announced that attackers pilfered the credit card and passport numbers of millions of customers.

Beyond a mere litany of cyber operations, these attacks were the application of the CCP's laser focus on overcoming U.S. cyber capabilities to ultimately achieve information dominance, which involves gaining operational advantage through electronic warfare, network warfare and psychological warfare to collect, control and exploit information.

Last year, we learned of a worrying development when major intelligence and national security agencies confirmed that a CCP-sponsored campaign extended well beyond data and IP theft, that it had successfully breached our critical infrastructure networks and had the capacity to inflict physical damage through cyberattacks.

This campaign, called Volt Typhoon, penetrated U.S. critical infrastructure in Hawaii and Guam, where it disrupted power and utility systems, rail networks, and oil and gas pipelines, showing us how far the CCP can go to remotely disrupt important services that Americans depend on. every day.

So how do we respond?

First, we must be clear-headed and understand how the CCP uses cybersecurity in times of peace and conflict. As tensions rise, the CCP's goals in a cyberattack go beyond disrupting our military preparedness and cutting off our electricity, water, and communications; they seek to easily paralyze civilian infrastructure in order to cause political, economic and social unrest.

Recent reports have revealed that the Department of Justice and the FBI allowed to deactivate Hundreds of US-based routers hijacked by Volt Typhoon. This operation protected ordinary citizens from PRC-sponsored malicious cyber actors and is exactly the type of action needed to counter cyber threats before they escalate.

Second, we must deter our adversaries. As Claude Shannon, father of information theory, once said: suppose the enemy knows the system. Although malicious Chinese code has not yet disrupted our networks, any cyberattack resulting in physical harm or death would invoke our inherent right to self-defense.

If the CCP activated a code designed to cause harm, it would cross the threshold of war. And we would certainly respond, said former US Cyber ​​Command commander Paul Nakasone.

Finally, we must accept that we cannot tackle these complex challenges alone. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly made this clear at the hearing, testifying that such developments compel us to work with our partners in government and industry to reduce proactively address risks in the face of the most urgent threats.

CISA's engagement with the private sector includes its attack surface management services through which 7,000 companies and organizations identify weaknesses in their systems and enable CISA to help remediate vulnerabilities that could be exploited by CCP hacking efforts. This initiative is part of a broader CISA effort to encourage the private sector to move beyond a damaging culture of silence to share more information about cyberthreats and hacks as they emerge, in order to counter them before so that they cannot get worse.

As we seek to prevent, deter, and counter the CCP's cyber operations, it is essential that we intensify our efforts now before it is too late. The CCP's long-standing cyber strategy is to preposition its assets and capacity to potentially damage U.S. infrastructure years in advance. To stop tomorrow's cyberattacks, our work must start today.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) is ranking member of the House Select Committee on U.S.-Chinese Communist Party Strategic Competition.