Donald Trump has already won his immunity case before the Supreme Court





On Thursday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Trump v. United States, the case in which former President Donald Trump claims he is immune from prosecution for any official acts he committed while in office.

It's frankly very difficult to care about this case or expend mental energy determining what the justices might say in their opinions. That's because Trump already won.

Trump's arguments in this case are extremely weak, and it is unlikely that even this Supreme Court, with its 6-3 Republican majority, will hold that Trump was authorized to commit crimes while president. Trump's immunity argument is so broad that his lawyer told a lower court it would apply even if he ordered the military to kill one of his rivals. (Though Trump admits he could be prosecuted if he is first impeached and convicted.)

But that case never really focused on whether the Constitution allowed a sitting president to avoid prosecution if he used the powers of the presidency to commit crimes. Trump's goal is not to obtain an improbable Supreme Court ruling authorizing him to assassinate his political opponents. It's about delaying his criminal trial for trying to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election for as long as possible and ideally, from Trump's perspective, until after the 2024 election.

And the Supreme Court was his scapegoat.

Typically, federal courts allow only one court to have jurisdiction over a case at a time. So once Trump appealed Judge Tanya Chutkan's ruling that no, presidents are not allowed to commit crimes, Chutkan lost his authority to advance Trump's criminal trial until this appeal be resolved.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith understands this problem as well as anyone, which is why he wanted the Supreme Court to bypass an intermediate appeals court and immediately rule on Trump's immunity request last December. The judges rejected this request. After the appeals court ruled, it also denied Smith's request to resolve the case on a much more expedited timetable.

So that's months of delays, all in an apparent effort to allow the justices to take their time thinking about whether Trump could have ordered the military to kill Joe Biden while Trump was still president. Even if Chutkan goes all in on this case as soon as it is referred to her, it is far from certain that she will be able to try the case until she gets a verdict before the November election.

The legal arguments in Trump v. United States, explained in case anyone actually cares

Trump's lawyers are seeking to blur the line between civil lawsuits that the president is effectively immune from being sued for official actions taken while in office and criminal prosecutions.

Under Supreme Court precedent, all government officials, from the entry-level cop to the president, enjoy some degree of immunity from federal lawsuits brought by private citizens. If you follow the debates over police reform, you may have heard the term qualified immunity. This is a legal doctrine that often allows police officers (and most other government officials) to avoid liability when they violate the rights of a private citizen.

As the Supreme Court ruled in Harlow v. Fitzgerald (1982), public officials exercising discretionary functions are generally immune from liability for civil damages to the extent that their conduct does not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have been aware.

The purpose of this immunity is to protect government officials from the type of liability that might deter them from doing their jobs well. Harlow argued that qualified immunity ensures that litigation tensions will not divert official energy from pressing public issues. It prevents legal proceedings from deterring capable citizens from accepting public office. And Harlow Court also warned of the danger that the fear of prosecution would dampen the ardor of all but the most resolute or irresponsible. [public officials]in the flawless exercise of their functions.

Yet even though conditional immunity often prevents civil suits against police and other government officials from moving forward, it has never been understood as a shield against criminal prosecution. Just ask Derek Chauvin, the police officer convicted of killing George Floyd.

The Supreme Court also ruled that a select list of government officials, prosecutors, judges and the president, have absolute immunity from civil suits. Indeed, people who work in all three jobs are exceptionally vulnerable to harassment suits brought by private litigants. Prosecutors perform functions that require them to antagonize potential litigants: criminal defendants. And the duties of judges necessarily require that they rule in favor of certain parties and against others who might then turn around and sue the judge.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court warned in Nixon v. Fitzgerald (1982) that the president would be an easily identifiable target for civil damages suits because of the visibility of his office and the effect of his actions on countless people. The Court was concerned that civil suits could distract a president from his public duties, to the detriment not only of the president and his office, but also of the nation the presidency was intended to serve.

But even this absolute immunity granted to presidents is not entirely absolute. The Supreme Court ruled in Clinton v. Jones (1997) that presidents could still be sued for allegations of misconduct unrelated to their official duties, for example. And absolute immunity has never been understood as protection against criminal prosecution.

Although Trump is the only U.S. president to have been criminally charged, there are numerous examples of judges or prosecutors facing criminal charges after accepting a bribe or violating criminal law. And the Office of Legal Counsel, an office within the Justice Department that interprets the Constitution for the executive branch of government, has said since at least the 1970s that a former president can face criminal prosecution after leaving office. functions or have been removed from office through criminal proceedings. the impeachment process.

Then-President Gerald Ford also pardoned former President Richard Nixon for his involvement in the Watergate scandal. Neither Ford's decision to grant such a pardon, nor Nixon's decision to accept it, would make sense if Nixon were immune from prosecution.

Finally, the court's reasoning in the Nixon case does not really amount to a criminal prosecution. In this case, the Court was concerned that presidents or former presidents would be overwhelmed by civil suits, largely because anyone can bring a civil action. But federal criminal proceedings don't work that way. Only the Justice Department can bring such charges, and only after it presents its evidence to a grand jury and the grand jury approves an indictment.

These procedural guarantees obviously do not exclude the possibility of unfounded prosecutions; sometimes criminal defendants are acquitted. But they avoid the fear that a president will be bombarded by nuanced lawsuits brought by thousands of private citizens.

Trump is therefore seeking an entirely new form of immunity, which has never been recognized by any court, and which would remove the consequences of violating criminal law if a president decides to exercise his authority like a tyrant.

The best defense of the Supreme Court's behavior in this case

The court's decision to delay Trump's trial for several months, rather than expedite this case as Smith requested, cannot be defended.

That said, in an opinion piece published in the New York Times shortly after the Supreme Court decided to delay Trump's trial, Lee Kovarsky, a law professor at the University of Texas, made the most compelling argument possible to give the judges at least some time to reach a decision. nuanced approach to the question of whether a former president is sometimes immune from criminal prosecution.

Trump, Kovarsky argues, should not have immunity from prosecution for trying to overturn an election. But he warns that American democracy is entering a perilous period of extreme polarization, in which less evil presidents could face frivolous and politicized lawsuits when they leave office.

For this reason, Kovarsky argues that the Supreme Court should take this opportunity to develop narrow presidential immunity in criminal cases that would prevent a future president, for example, from prosecuting President Biden for the crime of being a Democrat.

The problem with this argument, however, is that even if the current Supreme Court could come up with a legal framework that would allow Smith's lawsuit against Trump to move forward, while excluding any future cases in which a president is sued for reasons inappropriate, there is no reason to think that a future Supreme Court would stick to this framework.

Kovarsky argues that the Court should use the Trump case to establish precedent that can guide its future decisions. A precedent like Roe v. Wade. Or like Lemon versus Kurtzman. Or like Regents of the University of California v. Bakke. Or like United States vs. Miller. Or like any other precedent that this Supreme Court threw out after that decision fell out of favor with the Republican Party.

One thing the current Supreme Court has made clear is that, at least in the most politically charged cases, existing Supreme Court precedent will only survive as long as five justices personally agree with that decision. And presidents will select new justices who will be vetted to ensure that they overturn any precedent that the president's party is eager to overturn.

Thus, a ruling creating the narrow presidential immunity envisioned by Kovarsky will have no value unless there are five justices on the Supreme Court, at the very moment a future administration brings malicious prosecution of a former president, who agree that such a lawsuit should not advance.

There is nothing to be gained by giving the current Supreme Court more time to deliberate over the general legal framework that should apply when a former president is charged with a crime. If Biden is ever arrested on false charges, the only thing that will matter is who will be sitting on the Supreme Court when that happens.

